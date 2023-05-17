Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced today the appointment of Mahmoud Totonji as Managing Director for Kroll Saudi Arabia.

With over 20 years of experience across the banking, investment and financial services industries, Totonji is an industry veteran with deep relationships in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf region. Based in Riyadh, Totonji will spearhead the growth of Kroll’s office in the Kingdom and lead client relationship management.

Shai Waisman, President of Kroll, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mahmoud Totonji to Kroll. His expertise, leadership and deep understanding of the region will strengthen our presence and expertise in this ever-growing economy. The Kingdom continues to represent a significant opportunity for our business, and this announcement illustrates Kroll’s commitment to growth in Saudi Arabia and highlights how we continue to invest and expand our team of experts who are uniquely positioned to help our clients advance their contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy.”

Totonji joins Kroll from Moody’s Investors Service, where he served as General Manager and Head of Relationship Management in Saudi Arabia. He has extensive expertise in both establishing and growing the market presence of banking and financial entities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Prior to Moody’s, he held senior positions at Barclays Saudi Arabia, Al-Azizia Commercial Investment Company, Middle East Financial Investment Company (MEFIC) and a private family office.

Mahmoud Totonji, Managing Director for Kroll Saudi Arabia, said, “I am delighted to join the firm at such a dynamic time in its expansion. Kroll has the unique ability to help companies and government entities address strategic and value-creating business opportunities and is well-positioned to make a meaningful impact in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.”

-Ends-

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll’s team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm’s nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at Kroll.com.