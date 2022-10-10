Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Resolution No. 14 of 2022, appointing Mahmood Khaleel Ahmed Al Sayed Alhashmi as the Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development.

Alhashmi joins the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), to continue his journey of success with governmental departments and taskforces, to achieve the department’s vision to further develop the tourism sector, attract local and foreign tourism investments to the emirate, in addition to reviving the overall tourism sector and promoting Ajman across all international forums.

Throughout his 32 years of working in the financial, economic, and media sectors, Alhashmi accomplished many notable projects and achievements for the departments and authorities he worked at, in addition to facilitating the practice of investors, companies, and businessmen to enforce Ajman’s position as a leading tourism and commercial investment destination in the region.

Alhashmi recently held the position of CEO at the Ajman Media City Free Zone after being the Director General of Ajman Free Zone from 2011 until 2017, and was one of the founders of the Department of Economic Development – Ajman. Prior to that, he held the position of Vice President at the MENA Business Development in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), in addition to holding several positions at the Central Bank of UAE between 1990 and 2008.

Alhashmi boasts a proven track record and a wide professional experience covering governmental, public, and private sectors which includes economics (macro and micro), finance, commercial projects, and the development of special zones such as economic zones, free zones, industrial zones, and logistic zones; which resulted in his mastery of general and specialized management fields such as strategic planning, business development, management of international investment funds, marketing, corporate governance, corporate excellence, risk management, project management, research and development, feasibility studies, management of corporate operations, and many others, which puts him among the Emirati leaders with a pioneering and sustainable vision.

Alhashmi will work on completing the strategy of Ajman Department of Tourism Development and its progressive journey, in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, guidance of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and the directives of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, to boost Ajman’s position on the international tourism map, develop talents and distribute resources to enhance its tourism scheme, support the development of the tourism sector and provide all the facilities needed for that, and encourage investments related to tourism projects in the emirate.