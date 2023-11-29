In this newly formed and expanded role, Maher Koubaa will make use of his more than 20 years of travel industry experience to lead the implementation of Amadeus’ strategic vision in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Having successfully grown Amadeus’ business in EMEA during his five-year tenure as Head of airlines in the region, Maher’s expanded role will see him taking a similarly customer-centric approach with travel sellers in addition to airline customers.

“This evolution of our organization in EMEA is a unique opportunity to share and learn best practices and drive success. Maher is a trusted leader with exceptional relationship skills and a profound knowledge of the region and the industry who will ensure that we continue delivering the best experience to our customers. He is also an enthusiastic people leader that will maintain Amadeus’ position as a key employer in EMEA,” said Decius Valmorbida, President, Travel, Amadeus.

“Travel continues to grow and strengthen in EMEA. The industry is at a pivotal moment with exciting opportunities in this fast-paced, highly competitive region. I believe that Amadeus is well positioned to help our customers and partners benefit from this momentum, and I’m honored to lead a regionally diverse team with the common goal of getting closer to our customers and helping both airlines and travel sellers achieve their ambitions”, commented Maher Koubaa, EVP Travel unit and Managing Director, EMEA, Amadeus.

Maher holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Centrale Supélec, Université Paris-Saclay and is currently based in Dubai.