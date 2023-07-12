Dubai (UAE): The International Schools Partnership (ISP) has announced the appointment of distinguished educator, Louise Rolf, as Head of Secondary at Star International School, Al Twar, staring the 2023 - 2024 academic year.



An experienced and dynamic leader, Louise has nearly two decades of experience in successfully leading school change management and improvement in the UK and the UAE. Having served in various leadership roles in the two countries, Louise’s passion for fostering an inclusive and nurturing learning environment has contributed to the success of Kings’ School Al Barsha, Dubai, where she served as Deputy Head Teacher for the past five years.



Having re-designed the reporting process and professional development model to support a stimulating and engaging education at King’s School, rated Outstanding by KHDA, she will bring her broad training and experiences to successfully lead the growth of the secondary section at Star International School, Al Twar. The new Head of Secondary will work closely with the staff and provide them with the necessary support and resources to nurture a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement and to deliver a high quality of education and care.



Abigail Fishbourne, Director of Learning, ISP Middle East, said: “We are excited to welcome Louise Rolf to Star International School, Al Twar and the ISP group. We are delighted to have an exceptional educator whose commitment to educational excellence and improving student outcomes are deeply aligned with our core vision of creating a nurturing environment where children can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Louise will build on the great work accomplished by the school team in setting up the Secondary School and take forward our strategic priorities of strengthening the enormous potential of all our students.”



On her appointment, Louise said: “My primary goal is to ensure that every student receives a well-rounded education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the future. I firmly believe in the holistic development of students, combining academic excellence with character building, critical thinking, and creativity”.



Louise earned her Postgraduate Certificate in Education in History at Edge Hill University in Lancashire, England, and worked for five years in the UK before moving to Dubai in 2008 and building her career here. She believes in the holistic development of students and works towards combining academic excellence with character building, critical thinking, and creativity for their all-round academic and social development.



Star International School, Al Twar follows a robust, bespoke curriculum based on the National Curriculum of England. Catering to students from Foundation Stage to Year 13, the school is accredited by the British Schools Middle East (BSME) and British Schools Overseas (BSO), and is also an accredited centre for Pearson, AQA and Oxford AQA qualifications. Their personalized approach to teaching and learning supports the evolving needs of their students and supports them in their academic and/or vocational pathways.



About Star International School, Al Twar

The school’s curriculum is holistic and research-driven, and is innovative, allowing students to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Rated "Good" by KHDA, Star, Al Twar prides itself for the strong results and awards their students receive in the GCSE, BTEC and A-Level examinations.



Start International School, Al Twar is part of International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools. To find out more about the school please visit – https://www.starintlschoolaltwar.com/

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. Our growing group of private schools located in the UK, the USA, Canada, Spain, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Switzerland, Italy and India educate children and students from 2-18 years of age. We have now expanded to 57 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 50,000 students and 8,500 staff located across the globe.

For more information, please visit www.internationalschoolspartnershp.com

