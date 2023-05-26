Dubai, UAE: The Landmark Group today announced that its eminent Founder and Chairman, Mukesh “Micky” Jagtiani, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.

Micky Jagtiani leaves behind a formidable legacy of a leading family-owned business conglomerate in the GCC region and beyond, that he founded and managed for several decades. Renowned for his exceptional leadership, unwavering customer-centric approach, and deep market understanding, his visionary spirit and strategic foresight helped the Landmark Group and its brands become a household name in the community. He will always be known for his inspiring leadership and even more so, for his humility and genuine concern towards all the lives he touched.

From its humble beginnings with a single store in Bahrain in 1973, Micky Jagtiani was the driving force in shaping the conglomerate’s extraordinary journey. His strategic acumen enabled the Landmark Group to emerge as the region's foremost retail and hospitality conglomerate, with over 2,200 stores in 21 countries across the Middle East and Africa, as well as the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

He is fondly remembered by his family – his wife- Renuka, his children - Aarti & Savitar, Nisha & Kabir, and Rahul, his grandchildren Samar, Nikhil, Yohan and Aliya - and his beloved Landmark Group community. He leaves behind enduring friendships, partnerships, and bonds with the Group’s senior management, the industry and wider community, whose lives he touched profoundly.

The Landmark Group remains committed to carrying forward his spirit and ensuring the continuing success of his ambitions and dreams A public condolence gathering is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 29th 2023. Further details to be shared.

