Cairo, Egypt | Global property consultancy Knight Frank has appointed Ahmed Moustafa as Partner, Head of Project & Development Services (P&DS) for Egypt and Africa, strengthening its regional leadership as development activity accelerates across both markets.

The appointment reflects growing demand for project management and delivery expertise in Egypt and across Africa, particularly across hospitality, mixed-use and workplace developments.



Knight Frank’s Project & Development Services team supports developers, investors and occupiers in delivering real estate projects from early planning through to completion, combining technical expertise with commercial insight.



In his new role, Moustafa will lead the firm’s P&DS operations in Egypt and more broadly across Africa, focusing on enhancing delivery capabilities, supporting key client mandates and building strong, locally based teams.



Moustafa brings over 24 years of experience across Egypt, the UAE and international markets. His expertise spans project and development management, fit-out and cost consultancy, architecture and design management, and construction delivery. He has delivered more than 350 projects for international occupiers and developers, with significant experience across hospitality, commercial and corporate real estate. He holds a degree in Architectural and Planning Engineering from Alexandria University and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).



He has previously held senior positions with organisations including JLL, Talaat Mostafa Group, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), Kann Finch Group and Mazaraki FBK, delivering projects across Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, Morocco, KSA, Iraq and the UK.



Mohamed Nabil, Regional Partner and Head of Project & Development Services at Knight Frank MENA, said: “We are pleased to welcome Ahmed to the team. His breadth of experience and leadership will play an important role as we continue to grow our P&DS capabilities and support clients across the region.”



On joining Knight Frank, Ahmed Moustafa commented: “I am proud to join Knight Frank at a time of strong momentum in Egypt and across Africa. The firm’s vision and culture are closely aligned with my own, and I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our delivery capabilities and support clients in delivering high-quality developments across the region.”

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Knight Frank Press Office

press@me.knightfrank.com

About Knight Frank:



Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy.

Headquartered in London, the Knight Frank network has 600+ offices across 50+ territories and more than 20,000 people. The group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors, and corporate tenants.

For further information about Knight Frank, please visit www.knightfrank.com.



In the MENA region, Knight Frank has strategically positioned offices in key countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt. For the past 17 years, the firm has offered integrated residential and commercial real estate services, including transactional support, consultancy, and property management. Understanding the unique intricacies of local markets is at the core of Knight Frank’s work, blending this understanding with global resources to provide clients with tailored solutions.

https://www.knightfrank.eg/

