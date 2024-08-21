Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the appointment of Mrs. Mouza Obaid Saif Al Nasri as the Acting CEO, as she previously took on the role of Executive Director of the SME Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). With a distinguished career dedicated to the growth and success of the SME ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, Mrs. Mouza brings extensive experience in developing strategies, fostering initiatives, and enhancing policies that support and empower SMEs.

Mrs. Mouza expressed her gratitude for the opportunity at Khalifa Fund, stating: “I am honoured to lead Khalifa Fund, an organization that plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the UAE and enhancing the nation’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. As we navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic global economy, our focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering a resilient SME sector that can adapt to change and seize new opportunities.”

Mrs. Mouza added: “I look forward to working closely with our partners to build a thriving ecosystem that not only supports entrepreneurs but also contributes to the sustainable economic growth of our nation."

Throughout her career, Mrs. Mouza has held key roles that have significantly contributed to Abu Dhabi's economic development. From leading the establishment of the International Aid program under the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to contributing to the foundation of the Khalifa Innovation Center and the Emirates Association for Franchise Development, her dedication to entrepreneurship and economic empowerment has been evident.

-Ends-

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com