DUBAI, UAE – KERNO Enterprises, the Middle East's first enterprise-class IT hardware manufacturer, has announced that Christopher R. Caswell has acquired full ownership of the company and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Founder Demetrio Russo will transition to an advisory role while launching a new venture in AI enterprise software.

The leadership transition comes as KERNO enters its next growth phase following a transformative first year. Since its founding, the company has established operations from scratch, secured initial customers, launched pioneering technology projects, and developed a full-cycle manufacturing facility at Dubai Silicon Oasis to be operational by the end of 2025. These achievements have attracted significant interest from global investors who recognize KERNO's strategic importance to the region's industrial future.

"KERNO's progress is remarkable, not only for launching a company but also for establishing the foundations of a national industrial champion aligned with the UAE's future vision," Caswell said. "I am honored to continue Russo's legacy and to lead KERNO into its next era of growth. Together with the exceptional team he assembled, we will expand our customer base, strengthen our partnerships, and solidify KERNO's role as a strategic contributor to the region's technological leadership."

Caswell brings over two decades of global technology leadership to his new role. As former Vice President for Sales at IBM, he led multi-billion-dollar operations across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, cultivating trusted relationships with leading vendors, business partners, customers, and governments.

Under Caswell's leadership, KERNO will focus on scaling international partnerships and operations, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, strengthening vendor alliances, and advancing secure, resilient technology supply chains for the UAE and beyond. The transition reinforces KERNO's position as a cornerstone of the UAE's industrial and technological ambitions.

"Building KERNO from a blank page into a recognized pillar of the UAE's industrial ecosystem has been one of the proudest achievements of my career," said Russo. "Our vision was to create a world-class, locally anchored IT hardware company that empowers national champions and critical industries. Today, KERNO stands ready for its next phase of global growth, and I am confident the company is in excellent hands under Christopher's leadership."

"I leave operational leadership with immense pride in what we've built and even greater excitement for what lies ahead. This is not just a transition; it's a springboard for KERNO's future and my next journey in shaping the future of AI innovation," Russo added.

The smooth handover reflects the strong foundation KERNO has built and both leaders' shared vision for the company's future as a regional technology powerhouse. With this strategic evolution, KERNO is well-positioned to accelerate its growth trajectory and strengthen its contribution to the Middle East's technological transformation.

About Kerno Enterprises FZE

KERNO Enterprises is the first world-class enterprise-level IT hardware manufacturer established in the United Arab Emirates, with our worldwide headquarters in Dubai. As a national industrial initiative, KERNO supports the vision of “Operation 300bn” as well as the ICV and Make It in The Emirates initiatives by localizing the development and production of mission-critical digital infrastructure, such as enterprise-class servers, AI servers, and data storage systems, vital to national security and technological sovereignty. Our upcoming state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis will have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of units per year, allowing the UAE to meet the majority of its domestic demand with secure, high-performance, locally manufactured systems as well as project its technological leadership to the region and beyond.