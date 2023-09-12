London: Kebony, the global leader in the production of sustainably sourced wood, today announces the appointment of Mauro Affuso as the company’s General Manager for the Middle East. Mauro Affuso joins Kebony with an extensive portfolio of managing distribution partnerships, marketing strategies, and sales coordination of organisations that are making advancements in the global construction industry.

The appointment of Mauro Affuso as Kebony’s regional lead will further establish the company’s strong presence in the Middle East, with Kebony wood cladding and decking materials featured across a range of landmark public infrastructure projects built in collaboration with world leading architecture studios including the Lusail Plaza in Doha, designed by Foster + Partners for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and the Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

With Dubai set to host the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), held from 30th November until 12th December, the sustainable development and growth of the region comes into greater focus ahead of the key summit on rising global temperatures. Kebony’s latest phase of global expansion responds to increasing demand by local architects for pioneering timber products that supplement the dual challenge of lowering a project’s carbon footprint, while retaining the aesthetic and durable qualities to achieve the quality contemporary designs that are internationally synonymous with the Middle East.

Developed in Norway and underpinned by a pioneering patent-protected chemical technology, Kebony produces enhanced dually modified™ cladding and decking materials that are environmentally friendly, durable, and beautiful, helping to revolutionise the ‘new normal’ of sustainable standards for the global construction industry.

By permanently transforming sustainable softwood species such as pine into Kebony wood, with features that are comparable, and in some cases superior, to those of tropical hardwoods, Kebony continues to divert the need for deforestation of precious and sanctioned hardwoods and is helping reduce global CO₂ emissions through the protection of vital rainforest carbon sinks like the Amazon.

Mauro Affuso, General Manager for Kebony Middle East, comments: “Kebony is a top global manufacturer of wood products that focus on innovation, sustainability, and durability. The Middle East team is looking forward to driving growth by supporting the architect and design community, ensuring the highest level of competence and service throughout the entire process, from specification until after sales’’.

Nina Landbø, International Sales Manager for Kebony, adds: ‘’We are delighted to welcome Mauro to the Kebony team, bringing with him his extensive knowledge and experience of the construction industry across the Middle East. The region continues to grow in status as a world centre for innovative new architectural solutions, and we look forward to supporting the delivery of local projects conscious of the burgeoning need for environmental responsibility’’.

About Kebony

Headquartered in Norway, Kebony is one of the world’s most exciting technology companies, producing the most sustainable and long-lasting alternative to hardwood globally and helping the world reduce its CO2 emissions.

The Kebony® technology permanently transforms sustainable softwoods such as pine into dually modified™ wood - with features that are comparable, and in some cases superior, to those of precious tropical hardwoods. The company’s patent-protected production processes yield products that deliver major improvements in durability and dimensional stability, and at the same time remaining naturally beautiful.

Used predominantly for cladding and decking, Kebony products are used for a multitude of outdoor applications and design projects in over 100 countries around the world, as the need for sustainable alternatives in construction intensifies and sustainable wood becomes the new normal.

In October 2021, Kebony announced the completion of a EUR 30m investment round led by Jolt Capital and Lightrock. The company’s recent investment will support Kebony’s “growth strategy and will leverage the significant operational scalability to continue the profitable growth journey’’.