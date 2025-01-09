The appointment forms an integral part of Jumeirah’s Mission 2030 strategic plan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced the appointment of Thomas B. Meier as its new Chief Executive Officer. With extensive industry experience, Thomas has been instrumental in guiding Jumeirah through several important milestones and will now lead the next stage of the Brand’s sustainable growth under its Mission 2030 strategy.

As Chief Executive Officer, Thomas will spearhead Jumeirah’s bold plans to double its portfolio by 2030, focusing on international expansion and solidifying its position as a global leader in luxury hospitality. Under his leadership, Jumeirah aims to continue setting new standards for the industry, building on its strong legacy and reinforcing its commitment to deliver enriching guest experiences rooted in culture and connection.

Thomas, who served as Chief Operating Officer since October 2021 and most recently as Interim Chief Executive Officer, takes on the role during a pivotal time for the brand. During 2024, Thomas led milestone achievements, including Jumeirah’s entry into Africa with the launch of Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa as well as other upcoming launches, while also strengthening the leadership team with several senior appointments. With a distinguished career spanning several decades, Thomas has also led operations and global expansion for renowned brands, including Raffles.

Commenting on his appointment, Thomas B. Meier said: “Jumeirah has always set new benchmarks in luxury hospitality, consistently delivering extraordinary guest experiences. As we gear up for the opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and continue to expand into new markets, I am honoured to lead Jumeirah’s next chapter. With bold ambitions, Jumeirah will continue to innovate, staying ahead of industry trends and exceeding the ever-evolving expectations of the most discerning guests. Our vision is to establish Jumeirah as one of the foremost influential hospitality brands worldwide.”

In line with its global expansion vision, Jumeirah recently unveiled several high-profile properties, including the two new iconic destinations in Africa; Jumeirah Red Sea in Saudi Arabia; Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in the United Arab Emirates and Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland. Today, Jumeirah operates a portfolio of 30 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Asia. The brand is actively pursuing owner and operator opportunities in major gateway cities and resort destinations worldwide, further strengthening its position as a leader in the global luxury hospitality sector.

