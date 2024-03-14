His leadership is set to drive Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa towards new heights of luxury hospitality, guest satisfaction and operational excellence.

The appointment underscores Jumeirah Group’s strategic commitment to nurturing talent and enhancing its luxury offerings as part of its Mission 2030 strategy.

Kuwait: Jumeirah Group officially announced the appointment of Nader Neishabouri as General Manager of the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Kuwait. Following an impressive three-month tenure as Hotel Manager, Neishabouri’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as he continues to build on the success of the property while continuing to deliver exceptional experiences to guests in Kuwait.

With over 13 years of experience in luxury hospitality and hotel operations across key global markets, Neishabouri is well-equipped to drive operational excellence and innovative service at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. His career spans flagship properties in London, where he excelled in both rooms and F&B operations before assuming the position of Director of Operations in 2017. Since joining Jumeirah Group in August 2022 as Hotel Manager at Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel, Nader has made a significant impact on the F&B services, revenue, and operations.

Thomas Meier, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, spoke of the new appointment: “Nader’s promotion to General Manager at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa is testament to our commitment to promoting talent from within the organisation. His extensive experience in luxury hospitality, combined with a proven track record of enhancing guest satisfaction and operational success, aligns with our Mission 2030 goals of elevating the luxury experience in key markets across the region. Nader’s role will be instrumental in driving the growth and reputation of Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa and we are confident in his ability to lead the team towards achieving these ambitions as we welcome him in this new chapter.”

In response to his appointment, Nader Neishabouri said: “I am honoured to step into the role of General Manager at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa. This appointment represents an incredible

opportunity to contribute to the legacy of one of Kuwait’s remarkable luxury resorts. As the Jumeirah brand continues to evolve, I am committed to leveraging my experience to further our mission of delivering exceptional experiences to our guests.”

Neishabouri's leadership has already led to significant achievements at Jumeirah’s Kuwait property, including the introduction of innovative concepts such as 'Dineamation' at Pepper restaurant, enhancing the dining experience with culinary art and technology. Under Nader's leadership, Talise Spa at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa was also honoured with the Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Rating for 2024, placing the spa among the world's best.

About Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa:

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa is tucked away along the shores of the Arabian Gulf with seamless access to Kuwait’s Central Business District, airport, and major urban attractions. Featuring 316 rooms and suites, 79 residential suites, and 10 villas, the beachfront resort is host to an impressive array of restaurants, cafes, and lounges for different dining experiences including Garden Café all-day dining restaurant, Pepper Steakhouse, Olio Trattoria Italiana, Mint Café, and The Lobby Lounge for a relaxing afternoon tea.

The ideal destination for wellness seekers, the prestigious Talise Spa at Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa features a stunning Himalayan Salt Room, built with pure crystal salt in its natural state. The spa also comprises dedicated ladies' and men’s areas with an extensive range of treatment rooms, including two private suites. Guests can also choose from varied sporting and leisure activities across two outdoor pools, Kids Splash Pool, a 200-metre private beach, as well as thrilling water sports activities.

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa is home to elegant conference and banqueting facilities comprising one of the largest ballrooms in Kuwait, the ‘Badriah.’ Considered the hotel’s centerpiece, the ‘Badriah’ is a vast purpose-built 1,950m² venue, ideal for corporate, concerts, weddings, and social events with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.