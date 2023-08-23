Abu Dhabi, UAE: Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and world-class hospitality, announces the appointment of Julien Gonzalvez as its new General Manager. With a wealth of experience managing Hyatt branded properties around the globe, Gonzalvez's strategic leade rship will steer Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas to new heights, driving exceptional guest experiences and overseeing the property's operations.

Julien Gonzalvez brings an impressive background to his new role, with a 25-year career in the hospitality industry. Throughout his 25-year career with Hyatt, he has taken on several leadership roles at upper-upscale and luxury properties in Asia, and most recently in the Middle East, gaining a wealth of experience in multi-cultural markets.

Notably, Gonzalvez was a vital part of the iconic Park Hyatt Saigon opening team in 2004 and later the Park Hyatt Seoul before successfully launching the luxury Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi and Residences Emirates Pearl in 2017. Since 2020 and most recently, he was the General Manager at Hyatt Regency Doha Oryx and lead the team through a remarkable period for the hospitality industry in Qatar - the World Cup event in November 2022.

"I am honored to take on the General Manager role at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas," said Julien Gonzalvez. "I am truly excited about leading this exceptional property and working with the amazing team to continuously create memorable experiences for our guests and World of Hyatt members.”

In his new role, Gonzalvez is committed to focusing on elevating guest experiences at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, and further enhancing the hotel's reputation as a luxury resort destination on Saadiyat Island and in the region. Gonzalvez studied in France and earned a diploma in Hotel Management from the School of St. Chely D'Apcher.

