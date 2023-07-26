Dubai, United Arab Emirates – JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announces the appointment of Eva Skidmore as Chief Marketing Officer. Skidmore will oversee global marketing for the organisation and focus on driving customer demand as the company enters a new phase of growth.

Eva joins JAGGAER from Salesforce, where she served as CMO Public Sector and Vice President of Field Marketing for Public Sector, Education and Nonprofit – sectors in which JAGGAER also excels. She was responsible for creating growth marketing plans, driving brand awareness, and leading demand generation globally. Prior to her time at Salesforce, she held marketing and channel roles at Socrata, Oracle (RightNow) and Microsoft.

JAGGAER CEO Andy Hovancik, said: “We’re thrilled that Eva has taken on this important role as a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Her track record of shaping and driving growth-oriented marketing strategies while building and retaining high-performing teams will be invaluable as we expand JAGGAER’s leadership position in the procurement software market.”

“I am excited to join this incredible team and to support JAGGAER’s vision of Autonomous Commerce to address critical issues in procurement and supply chain management,” said Skidmore.

“I’m also looking forward to working alongside Andy and the team as we gear up for the REV2023 global conference in Barcelona this fall,” she concluded.

Skidmore holds a degree in International Relations from Tufts University and a Master of Business Administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

-Ends-

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

For further information please visit www.jaggaer.com

