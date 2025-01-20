Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Insight Out Consultancy, a leader in hospitality consultancy across the Middle East, is pleased to announce the appointment of Raquel Lopez as Senior Manager. With over 30 years of global and regional expertise in the hospitality and entertainment industries, Raquel’s appointment reaffirms the company’s commitment to driving innovation, operational excellence, and strategic expansion.

Raquel’s distinguished career includes leadership roles with internationally acclaimed hotel chains, theme parks, and integrated destination resorts. Her comprehensive expertise spans strategic planning, business development, marketing, sales, revenue management, and brand positioning, equipping Insight Out Consultancy to meet its ambitious growth objectives for 2025 and beyond.

In her role, Raquel will spearhead bespoke advisory projects for leading hospitality and travel brands. Her responsibilities include providing tailored solutions ranging from feasibility studies, and market entry strategies, to operational optimisation.

Commenting on her appointment, Raquel Lopez said: “It is an honour to join Insight Out Consultancy at this transformative time. The Middle East is a vibrant hub of opportunity, and I am excited to leverage my expertise to contribute to the company’s mission of delivering impactful, tailor-made solutions. Together, we will help our partners achieve sustained growth and operational excellence.”

Aligned with transformative regional visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Tourism Vision 2031, Raquel’s role will focus on commercial advisory for the travel industry, fostering sustained business growth through operational excellence. Her responsibilities will also include driving expansion into emerging markets such as Oman and Bahrain while consolidating the company’s stronghold in key markets like the UAE and KSA. Additionally, she will oversee digital transformation initiatives, providing tailored IT solutions to support clients’ evolving needs.

Raquel brings an impressive track record of success, including her tenure as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Barceló Hotel Group in the GCC, where she managed five operational properties and multiple pipeline projects. At Dubai Parks & Resorts, she led the marketing efforts for MOTIONGATE, and as Director of Marketing for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, she repositioned the brand to achieve consistent year-on-year growth.

Li Hawkins, Managing Director of Insight Out Consultancy stated: “It is a pleasure to welcome Raquel Lopez to our team, her ability to devise innovative strategies and deliver measurable results will have a pivotal impact on supporting our Company into its next chapter of success”.

About Insight Out Consultancy

Insight Out Consultancy is a holistic commercial consultancy that specialises in empowering hospitality, travel, and tourism brands to achieve optimal core commercial performance and heightened business efficiency. Established in 2008, the consultancy provides bespoke, data-driven solutions that assess the intricate interplay of processes, people, and systems.

Driven by a dynamic team of seasoned experts with a diverse wealth of regional and international experience, the consultancy is built on four distinct areas of capability: commercial solutions, learning and development, research, and go-to-market strategies and implementation. Insight Out Consultancy holds the distinction of being the sole team of hospitality consultants in the Middle East that offers all-encompassing commercial guidance.

Headquartered in Dubai, Insight Out Consultancy has serviced over 150 clients across the GCC and holds a remarkable track record of successfully delivering more than 400 projects.

For more information, visit https://insightout-me.com/en/

For media inquiries please contact: natasha.t@qcomms.ae