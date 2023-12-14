Sharanabasappa S Shirol's appointment as Chief Digital Officer signifies Innovations Group's commitment to pioneering digital evolution in Staffing and HR solutions, aligning with the industry's emphasis on ongoing HR technology adoption.

Shirol aims to make Innovations Group agile and responsive, integrating innovative digital strategies to build stronger client connections. His focus on human-centric growth and incorporating data-driven decision-making reflects a vision where technology and humanity coalesce for enriched experiences.

Dubai, UAE: Innovations Group, UAE's leading HR & Staffing Solutions provider, proudly announces the appointment of Sharanabasappa S Shirol as its Chief Digital Officer. With an illustrious career in the technology domain, Shirol brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Innovations Group, propelling the organization into a new era of digital innovation. For a quarter-century, Innovations Group has been a stalwart in the HR & Staffing sector, offering a spectrum of services encompassing recruitment, temporary staffing, HR outsourcing, and payroll outsourcing.

In his role as Chief Digital Officer, Shirol assumes a leadership position, integral to the digital evolution. His responsibilities extend beyond the conventional realms of strategy and execution; Shirol is entrusted with positioning the Innovations Group at the forefront of technological advancement, both nationally and globally.

Ravi Jethwani, the CEO of Innovations Group, has commented, “Our commitment to digital acceleration is more than a roadmap; it's a journey we embark on to redefine HR & Staffing solutions in the region. By integrating cutting-edge technology, we set the pace, ensuring unparalleled value for our clients and associates. Our dedication to shaping the future of HR aligns seamlessly with our recent appointment of Sharanabasappa S Shirol as Chief Digital Officer. Together, we embrace the power of technology, leading the way into a future defined by progress and success."

Shirol's appointment as Chief Digital Officer at Innovations Group perfectly aligns with the evolving HR landscape, as emphasized in a recent PwC HR Tech Survey. With 57% of HR leaders prioritizing ongoing adoption of HR technology, Shirol's mission resonates with the industry's recognition of technology's crucial role in talent acquisition and management. This synergizes seamlessly with Innovations Group's commitment to innovative digital strategies for delivering advanced talent solutions and enhancing the associate experience.

Shirol's vision for the future is people-centric. He seeks to build stronger connections with clients, understanding their unique talent needs, and employing digital solutions to tailor services. His focus is on making Innovations Group agile and responsive, ensuring that the pursuit of growth retains a human touch. By incorporating data-driven decision-making and analytics into recruitment strategies, Shirol envisions a future where success is measured not only quantitatively but also through the impactful stories of clients and associates.

On being appointed as Chief Digital Officer for the Innovations Group, Shirol shares, “I am looking forward to implementing the industry's best technology solutions to help the company and its customers achieve the next level of operational efficiency and profitability growth.”

The appointment of Shirol marks a strategic move for Innovations Group, aligning the organization with a shared vision of a future where technology and humanity coexist harmoniously, enriching the experiences of everyone involved. Together, they embark on an exciting journey into the digital frontier, where innovation is not merely a concept but a fundamental aspect of the organizational ethos.

About Innovations Group:

Innovations Group is the UAE’s leading HR & Staffing Solutions provider with services that include recruitment, temporary staffing, permanent staffing, HR outsourcing, payroll, contract staffing, recruitment, and PRO services among others. The Company has been active in the HR & Staffing business for the past 25 years and has successfully carved out a niche for itself in the industry. Over the years, the company has diversified into various sectors across the UAE including technology, aviation, real estate, and hospitality among others. The recent launch of Resivation, a co-living property nestled in the heart of Dubai’s Al Furjan district, equipped with the full facilities of a hotel where professionals can stay under flexible contracts at very reasonable rates, has been a game changer in the city’s real estate and hospitality space.

https://innovationuae.com/

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Heera Shetty

heera@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates