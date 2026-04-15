Dubai, UAE: IN2 has announced two new senior appointments as part of its continued international growth, welcoming Noorul Hijaz Tharola as Head of Strategic Communications & Emerging Technologies, based in Dubai, and Joanna Rohozinska as Regional Director for Central & Eastern Europe (CEE), based in Warsaw.

The specialist communications firm, with nearly a decade of experience supporting partners in conflict-affected and complex environments across the Middle East and beyond, has made the appointments following a sustained period of international growth and a significant diversification of its services.

The hires reflect IN2's continued focus on reinforcing its strategic communications offering and enhancing regional delivery, alongside a broader investment in AI-enabled operations designed to streamline processes, reduce costs for clients and agency partners, and free up resources for more targeted, high-impact campaigns and programming.

Noorul Hijaz joins IN2 to support its next phase of growth in MENA and India, strengthening the firm’s ability to integrate strategic communications with AI-enabled delivery. His appointment reflects increasing demand from clients seeking faster, more adaptive communications models in complex operating environments. With over 15 years of experience across communications and business management, he has advised corporate, technology and government clients across the Middle East, Africa and India.

Joanna's appointment marks an expansion into Central and Eastern Europe, where demand for governance, institutional communications and public sector advisory continues to grow. With more than 25 years of experience in international development and governance, including roles at IREX, the National Endowment for Democracy, the International Republican Institute and Freedom House, she will lead IN2's regional presence, strengthen programme delivery and support new business development from the firm's Warsaw office.

The appointments build on a series of senior hires made over the past year, including Josh Kennedy-White as Chief Adviser of Emerging Technologies and Brian Lewis as Director of Global Communications, further reinforcing IN2’s expertise in emerging technology, AI-enabled communications and global strategic advisory.

Paul Tilley MBE, Managing Director and Founder of IN2, said: “IN2 is continuing to grow internationally in response to increasing complexity of communications challenges caused by geopolitical challenges, and due to a rise in demand for our AI led communications solutions that can increase efficiency and reduce costs so significantly for clients.

“Noorul and Joanna bring deep expertise in strategic communications, emerging technologies and regional delivery, which will be critical as we expand our work across key markets. Their appointments strengthen our ability to support partners operating in fast-moving and high-stakes environments.”

As geopolitical complexity continues to reshape how organisations communicate, IN2 remains focused on building the regional expertise and technology-driven capabilities needed to deliver strategic communications that are faster, more targeted and built for high-stakes environments.

About IN2

IN2 is an award-winning, behavioural science and research-led communications firm dedicated to driving positive change through communication, with particular expertise in hard-to-reach communities, conflict and former conflict zones and environments vulnerable to crisis. Since 2017, the firm has grown to a 160-strong team with offices in Dubai, London, Erbil, Damascus, Amman, Nairobi, Warsaw and Delhi. IN2 partners with governments, NGOs and the private sector to deliver locally driven communications grounded in audience insight, behavioural science and community engagement, an approach forged in some of the world's toughest environments and now applied across developed markets. Services span strategic communications, research and analysis, counter-dis/misinformation, frontline and resilience communications, climate and crisis communications, AI-enabled solutions, and training and capacity-building, with native language capability across the markets in which it operates.

For more details, visit: www.in2-comms.com