Dubai, United Arab Emirates: IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, announces the appointment of Hannes Liebe as the new President of Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East, and Africa (APJMEA). Hannes will be responsible for driving growth across the region, expanding IFS’s geographical footprint, and reinforcing strategic partnerships.

Hannes joined IFS in 2024 as Interim Managing Director for DACH and Chief Operating Officer role in North and Central Europe. He brings a wealth of leadership and industry experience, having previously held senior roles at Finastra and SAP. In his new role, Hannes will lead the charge in accelerating IFS’s business expansion in the region, expanding IFS growth via direct and indirect channels.

APJMEA is an increasingly important region for IFS, being home to leading enterprises across IFS’s strategic industries. IFS’s leading offerings in Enterprise Asset Management, Field Services Management & Manufacturing Cloud ERP, combined with their leading Industrial AI capabilities, are expected to drive exponential growth over the next years. Hannes’s additional focus will therefore be leading IFS strategic investments in high-potential markets, including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Japan, and expanding IFS’s global network by attracting new partners.

Simon Niesler, Chief Revenue Officer at IFS, said, “Hannes has already proven his leadership skills at IFS, and I know he will leverage his experience to drive greater growth in the APJMEA region. He will be instrumental in not only strengthening our presence in the region but also helping us reinforce our commitment to delivering value to our customers, especially in areas where Industrial AI plays a significant role in transforming businesses.”

“IFS is entering an exciting phase, surpassing €1 billion in ARR and remarkable growth in IFS.ai adoption. APJMEA, in particular, presents new growth opportunities, and I am eager to collaborate with our regional teams, partners, and customers as I take on this new role,” said Hannes Liebe, President APJMEA, at IFS.

Hannes takes over from Vincent Carvalho, who is moving to the role of President of Strategic GTM Initiatives in IFS’s Acquisitions Unit.

About IFS

IFS is the world’s leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that service, power, and protect our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers’ specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 80 countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.