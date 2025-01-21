United Arab Emirates – Hyatt announced today the next step in its evolution toward a more brand-focused organisation: the appointment of Javier Águila as President, Inclusive Collection, effective March 1, 2025, in addition to his current role as Group President, EAME, overseeing Hyatt’s Europe, Africa and Middle East region. The appointment of a dedicated leader for Hyatt’s global all-inclusive portfolio spanning approximately 55,000 rooms reflects greater focus and differentiation to maximise the potential of Hyatt’s 11 Inclusive Collection brands. This includes the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts brand, which last month entered Hyatt’s portfolio as part of a 50/50 strategic joint venture with Grupo Piñero. Águila serves on the Board of the joint venture.

Águila’s appointment comes on the heels of Hyatt’s launch of five distinct brand portfolios – Lifestyle, Luxury, Inclusive, Classics and Essentials – as well as the formation of a dedicated Lifestyle group, led by Amar Lalvani. Further announcements relating to a new Luxury group will be forthcoming later this year.

“With our distinct brand portfolios and dedicated leadership, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering experiences that meet the needs of our very different guest and customer bases,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt. “Javier came to Hyatt through the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, and between his vast all-inclusive expertise and the growth momentum the EAME region has seen under his leadership since 2022, I am confident he will bring the full potential of our growing Inclusive Collection to bear and further advance Hyatt’s position as a leader in all-inclusive, caring even more deeply for guests, customers and owners in this exciting segment. Javier possesses a growth mindset and is filled with ideas for innovation and continuous improvement in performance for all our Inclusive Collection brands.”

In his expanded role, Águila will oversee all aspects of Hyatt’s global all-inclusive business, including development, operations, branding, and commercial performance, working closely with functional teams around the world.

