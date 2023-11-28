(DUBAI) – HSBC has named Nabeel Albloushi as Head of Markets & Securities Services, in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region.

As a core member of HSBC’s regional leadership team, Nabeel will help to execute HSBC’s growth strategy in MENAT, leveraging the bank’s competitive strengths in capital financing and complex solutions to support clients who wish to invest and expand internationally.

Since 2015, Nabeel has led the successful development of HSBC’s regional corporate sales platform and increased MENAT connectivity across key business and investment corridors.

Stephen Moss, Regional Chief Executive of HSBC in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) said: “Nabeel’s long experience, deep market knowledge and strong client relationships that have been built with distinction over 27 years with HSBC, are qualities that will help drive a new phase of growth in our Markets and Securities Services business, particularly in leveraging the competitive advantage of our international network for our clients to connect them to opportunities across key investment corridors, especially the fast-growing business corridor between MENAT and Asia.”

Antoine Maurel, Head of Markets & Securities Services for both Europe & MENAT, added: “Thanks to his successful leadership of our Markets & Securities Services business in the UAE, in addition to other roles, Nabeel has developed and maintained strong relationships with exchanges and regulators in the region and with clients across multiple sectors.”

Commenting on his new role, Nabeel said: “With HSBC’s long heritage in the region and its international footprint, I look forward to connecting corporates and clients to a global network of capital and capabilities, to providing them with bespoke solutions in financing and digital foreign exchange flows, and to opening them up to a world of opportunity across markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas.”

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom.