HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM) has appointed Dan Rudd to the newly created position of Head of Wholesale for Northern Europe and Middle East.

HSBC AM has recently enhanced its Wholesale distribution team, and Dan will now take responsibility for all wholesale client coverage and strategy across UK, Ireland, Germany, Nordics, Switzerland and Middle East.

Dan has over 28 years of industry experience and joined HSBC in 2005 where he has worked in a number of senior roles, most recently as Head of External Wholesale UK, Ireland & Middle East. Dan will continue to be based in London and report into Thorsten Michalik, Global Head of Wholesale & Partnerships.

Dan commented: “Retail alternative funds are one of the key future growth drivers for the asset management industry and Assets under Management among European retail investors is expected to double in the next three years1. We see this as a real opportunity to provide wholesale customers with alterative investment strategies which were predominantly only available to much larger investors.”

Thorsten added: “This is a very exciting time for HSBC AM. With our past record of strong growth in our core public market strategies, we’re now entering a new phase within wholesale as we support clients’ increasing needs for Private Market solutions. We’re perfectly placed to bring Asia private market opportunities to clients across Europe and the Middle East.”