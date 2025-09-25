HSBC announced the appointment of Victor Matarranz as Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB), Americas and Europe, effective 1 October 2025.

Victor will be responsible for expanding HSBC's wealth businesses across these regions, including in the US, Mexico, Channel Islands, and Isle of Man, and unlocking new opportunities in key global corridors.

Victor joins HSBC from Banco Santander, where he spent 13 years in senior leadership roles in Madrid and London, most recently as the Global CEO of Wealth Management and Insurance. During his time at Santander, Victor managed its Private Banking, Insurance, and Asset Management businesses — mainly in the Americas and Europe — and led key strategic and M&A projects as Group Head of Strategy. He was also a Partner at McKinsey & Company, spending more than a decade advising banks in the Americas and Europe on distribution, digitalisation, and new business development.

Victor will relocate to London from Madrid and will join the Global IWPB Operating Committee.

“Our connectivity with the Americas and Europe plays an important role in achieving our goal to become the world’s leading international wealth manager. We’re excited to welcome Victor whose broad experience in leading wealth businesses in these regions will help us sharpen our focus on serving affluent to ultra-high net worth clients onshore and across global corridors,” — Barry O’Byrne, CEO, International Wealth and Premier Banking

Media Contacts:

Gita.Bartlett@HSBC.com

Chloe.Mcfarlane@HSBC.com

About HSBC:

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn as of 30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.