Dubai: HSBC has appointed Dinesh Sharma as Regional Head of Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) for EMEA starting 1 September 2022, subject to regulatory approval. Dinesh joins from Citibank, where he is Chief Executive Officer, Consumer Bank, Middle East. He will remain based in the UAE and lead the next phase of growth for HSBC’s WPB franchises in MENAT and Europe, putting a clear focus on driving high value customer acquisition and digital transformation.

Dinesh recently led the repositioning of the UAE as a global wealth management hub for Citibank, and has extensive leadership experience across personal banking, wealth management and risk in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Nuno Matos, CEO Wealth and Personal Banking said:”Dinesh’s valuable knowledge and experience of the sector in the Middle East, having led Citi’s Consumer Bank in the region since 2014, will be critical in enabling our growth in the region. I congratulate him on his appointment as we look forward to strengthening our position as a leading international wealth manager in the Middle East and Europe. I would like to thank Taylan Turan for his interim leadership of WPB EMEA over the last year, which he has done alongside his continuing role as Group Head of Retail Banking & Strategy for WPB.”

Stephen Moss, Regional Chief Executive for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region commented: “The Middle East is an important region for our wealth and personal banking business. The UAE, in particular, is a growing global hub for international wealth management, a key location for customers demanding sophisticated digital wealth solutions, and a place where we are devoting more of our resources to our frontline teams. I look forward to Dinesh bringing his leadership to the team in the Middle East, to expanding our business, including deepening our relationship and cooperation with our Saudi Arabia strategic partner, the Saudi British Bank (SABB) to fully leverage our international experience and scale for customers in the Kingdom, and to ensuring that HSBC is the go-to partner for onshore and offshore wealth expertise in this dynamic region.”

Dinesh added: “I look forward to joining the team and continuing the work of executing our growth strategy and transformation agenda to build HSBC’s strong regional leadership in wealth and personal banking. There is great potential for HSBC’s wealth management proposition that offers a variety of investment and savings opportunities for customers to grow their assets.”

