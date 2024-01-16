Trailblazing AI-driven project management platform Zepth welcomes His Excellency Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, a seasoned UAE bureaucrat and business strategist, to its advisory board as it continues to make great strides in digitally transforming the construction industry and unlocking new multi-fold value

Dubai, UAE: Zepth, an innovative global tech startup and a leader in construction management SaaS, is welcoming His Excellency Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna to its advisory board. Former UAE Ambassador to India, Dr AlBanna is renowned for his diplomatic achievements and for his continued contributions to the country’s business ecosystem in an advisory capacity.

Dr AlBanna has left an indelible mark on the UAE, having successfully led key teams and departments in the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dubai Quality Group, and Dubai Rent Committee — organizations critical to UAE’s socioeconomic growth in the past few decades. During his tenure as a diplomat in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr AlBanna was instrumental in solidifying bilateral relations with India, acting as the Ambassador and Plenipotentiary. Besides the recent stint as an advisor for the Dubai Expo, His Excellency continues to be a board member of leading professional associations and innovative tech startups like Zepth.

“Dr AlBanna’s reputation precedes him. His Excellency boasts a stellar track record of value creation in public and private sectors, bringing a unique combination of expertise and experience that will benefit Zepth tremendously as it gears up for funding and expansion. Dr AlBanna’s intersectional approach to business, in particular, will help Zepth position its product competitively in the market while staying rooted in its purpose of driving innovation-led sustainability and growth in the construction industry. We are excited to have him on board,” Prasoon Shrivastava, CEO and founder of Zepth, said.

“The decision to join Zepth’s advisory board was rooted in the prospect of exploring new frontiers in construction — an industry I believe can supercharge UAE’s growth. Zepth’s recent AI adoption to induce human-level intelligence in its platform has great implications for people and processes across a project life cycle. I share the Zepth team’s enthusiasm for AI application in construction and all the remarkable outcomes it promises for workers, engineers, real estate owners, and, most importantly, the future occupants,” commented H.E. Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna.

Zepth recently deployed 40 AI agents to take its platform to an artificial general intelligence (AGI) state and achieve human-level intelligence — a first-of-its-kind endeavour in the Middle East and worldwide. Consistent with Dr AlBanna’s beliefs, Zepth has begun to unlock higher efficiencies and better team collaborations while mitigating risks proactively and promoting paper-free operations. Those outcomes will help avoid budget overruns, labour shortages, and project delays, according to Prasoon Shrivastava, who said the arrival of Dr AlBanna will help Zepth further streamline its offerings and deliver value to customers.

About Zepth

Zepth is a new-age, AI-driven platform reshaping the landscape of construction project management. Powered by advanced intelligence & artificial general intelligence (AGI), Zepth is redefining how construction projects are envisioned, executed, and delivered. The intelligent and intuitive common data platform facilitates the convergence of ideas, drives real-time collaboration between project teams, and fosters innovation.

Using advanced analytics, Zepth identifies potential risks in construction, enabling proactive management and prevention of costly disruptions and redressals. Its AI capabilities help streamline complex tasks and workflows, thus minimizing delays and optimizing resource allocations. With such measurable outcomes, Zepth stands at the vanguard of the technological path the global construction industry is taking.

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul neha@yourwordsmiths.com

Pavithra pavi@yourwordsmiths.com