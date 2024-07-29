Dubai, UAE: HDI Global SE continues its international expansion receiving a regulatory license from Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to open an office in Dubai. The new local presence in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) will allow HDI Global to bring its global financial strength and technical expertise closer to clients in the Middle East. The new Dubai office Managing Director, Willem van Wyk, brings over three decades of global insurance industry experience including senior leadership roles in the Middle East market and beyond.

Currently Regional Market Manager ASEAN and Australasia, Willem van Wyk has contributed to the significant profitable growth in the Asia Pacific portfolio working closely with teams in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong branch offices since joining HDI Global in 2020. Prior to joining the HDI Global team, he held senior positions at AGCS, Marsh and Commercial Union, including as CEO AGCS in Dubai from 2016-17. This followed his previous experience in the Middle East in the insurance industry, living there from 2001-05.

“The Middle East continues to become a more important player in the global economy. The DIFC is a dynamic marketplace that provides growth opportunities for HDI now and in the future," says Willem van Wyk of the HDI Global move to Dubai. “HDI is excited to bring A-rated capacity and a strong underwriting team to support brokers and clients in the DIFC. As a Partner in Transformation we are confident with our global capabilities and technical expertise that HDI can support our clients in their transition to the economy of the future."

The Dubai office of HDI Global is part of a logical progression of the industrial insurer’s successful business development in the Asia Pacific and Middle East region. “As part of the overall global vision and APAC growth strategy, Dubai is an exciting opportunity for us to move closer to this expanding market, strengthen our relationships with brokers and clients by providing solutions through a local team of underwriters, led by Willem van Wyk who has many years’ experience in the market”, says David Hullin, member of the HDI Global board of management with responsibility for the international business. He continues: “HDI Global’s move demonstrates our successful business development and supports our global vision to be the Partner in Transformation for our clients. For brokers in the region, they will have local access to a long-term reliable partner with responsive claims, international programmes, and risk consulting capabilities for their clients. I wish Willem and the entire team in Dubai every success."

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, remarks, “We welcome HDI Global to DIFC. As the region’s largest financial centre with over 42,000 people, DIFC continues to enhance its ecosystem for the sector. With its 20-year strong track-record of servicing people and businesses in the region, the Centre is home to the largest cluster of over 100 registered insurers, reinsurers, captives and insurance-related entities who are utilising our platform to achieve their growth ambitions. Our world-class laws and regulations enable these companies to confidently operate in the jurisdiction, capture new growth opportunities, and collectively contribute to driving the future of finance.”

HDI Global plans to commence its operations from DIFC in the third quarter of 2024 and will initially offer engineering, construction and property insurance products. Riziq Ishaq has been appointed to lead the property underwriting line, and John Morrell will lead construction and engineering.

Riziq Ishaq brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, having worked with companies like Allianz, Zurich, and IGI. He has a proven track record in running profitable portfolios and possesses strong business development skills. With extensive expertise in portfolio steering and risk management, Ishaq's rich professional history with direct, regional, and international insurance and reinsurance companies has equipped him with a vast network of relationships and significant underwriting expertise across the region.

John Morrell, currently Underwriting Manager Engineering, Northern Region, in the Australian branch of HDI Global relocated to Dubai end of June. He joined HDI Global in 2017 following his earlier engineering career and brings a strong background in managing large-scale infrastructure projects and a deep understanding of technical and industry requirements. Other functions and underwriting lines of business including liability and marine will be provided via HDI Singapore office, with the vision to transition to a fully integrated business in the medium term.

In line with the appointed underwriters, the focus will initially be the provision of Property and Engineering insurance solutions. As the business grows, additional lines of cover will be offered as part of the portfolio in Dubai. "Our clear goal will be to offer our clients and business partners innovative solutions, capital strength, stability, technical expertise, and reliable service – whether they operate internationally or solely in the Middle East. Thanks to our global network, we enable clients and brokers to operate worldwide with compliance and confidence”, says Willem van Wyk.

About HDI Global SE (HDI)

As a commercial and specialty lines insurer, HDI Global SE (HDI) meets the needs of SMEs, industrial companies, middle market and corporate customers with insurance solutions that are specifically tailored to their requirements. In addition to HDI's prominent position in the German and broader European market, the company has access to its own worldwide HDI Global Network covering more than 175 countries through its own HDI foreign branch offices, subsidiaries, affiliated companies, and network partners. Acting as the Partner in Transformation, HDI Global SE leads more than 5,100 International Programmes and offers its multinational customers compliant coverage worldwide.

HDI Global SE is the Industrial Lines Division of the Talanx Group and has been a leading insurer for several decades. Approximately 5,000 employees in this division generated insurance revenue (gross) of approx. EUR 9.1 billion in the year 2023 (according to IFRS 17).

The rating agency Standard & Poor’s has given the Talanx Primary Group a financial strength rating of A+/stable (strong) and AM Best has assigned the A+ Rating. Talanx AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the MDAX.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 72 countries with an approximate population of 3bn and an estimated GDP of USD 8trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of over 41,500 professionals working across over 5,500 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

Burson | bursonglobal.com

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com | nisha.celina@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

+9714 3622451

Rasha.Mezher@difc.ae