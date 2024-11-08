Global service provider Hawksford has bolstered its international business development team with a number of appointments in Ireland, London, Dubai and China, as the firm looks to maintain its focus on international expansion and support the increasingly diverse needs of its global client base.

Stephen McCormack joins as Business Development Director, based in Hawksford’s Dublin office. He joins Hawksford with more than 25 years’ experience advising international ultra-high net worth families, private and listed companies and sovereign wealth funds across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Drawing on his substantial knowledge of the private client, corporate and capital markets landscapes, Stephen will play a key role in further developing Hawksford’s established footprint in Ireland.

In addition, Tommaso Barindelli – previously a member of Hawksford’s Singapore team – has rejoined the business as Head of Business Development in the UAE. Based in Hawksford’s rapidly growing Dubai office, he takes on responsibility for supporting SME and global businesses with their expansion plans in the Middle East market, while also leading the corporate services business development strategy in the region. With a decade of experience working in both the UAE and Asia, Tommaso has developed deep expertise in providing strategic, commercial, and operational guidance to SMEs and large corporations.

He will be supported in his new role by two further Dubai-based appointments – Victoria Salazar, who joins as Business Development Associate, and Charlotte Kwok has been appointed Commercial Officer.

In addition, in China, Jessie Ye has taken on the role of Associate Director within the Business Development team. Based in Shenzhen, Jessie has a particular focus on fostering foreign and overseas direct investment into China. She also plays a critical role in supporting Chinese companies with their global expansion efforts, enabling access to Hawksford’s wider global corporate capabilities, and assisting foreign companies looking to enter the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, in London, Peter Fenyves has been appointed Business Development Manager. Bringing extensive knowledge of estate planning and international company structuring to the role, Peter will help clients across the corporate, private client and fund sectors maximise opportunities through Hawksford’s international network. With considerable expertise spanning multiple markets, including the UK, Hong Kong, and South Africa, Peter has a background in law, is a STEP-qualified practitioner and holds a Certificate in Fund Administration from the CLTI.

Commenting on the growth of Hawksford’s business development team, Gavin Wilkins, Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“Hawksford has continued to successfully expand its international reach, deepening our service offering, while also maintaining the personalised service we’re known for. We’ve expanded our business development team in order to provide clients with easier access to our services in key markets across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.”

About Hawksford

Hawksford is an international and award-winning provider of Corporate, Private Client and Fund services. The group is a trusted partner, delivering efficient administration services to private and publicly listed companies, multinationals and SMEs, global banks, entrepreneurs and UHNW individuals.

Hawksford’s clients are at the centre of everything it does – helping families to take care of their wealth, entrepreneurs to succeed, multinational companies to operate and transact, and funds to maximise their returns. Hawksford has a global presence with more than 600 professionals in key locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia, and the Americas – enabling the group to provide tailored solutions to a global client base.

