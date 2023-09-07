Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of M42, a global tech-enabled healthcare company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has been appointed Chairman of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s new Board of Directors. The hospital served a record number of patients from the UAE and across the world, reporting a 20 percent growth in international patient numbers in H1 2023 over H1 2022.

Part of M42’s network of global healthcare providers, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi was established in 2015 as part of the Abu Dhabi government’s vision to build a world-class healthcare ecosystem. The 400-bed hospital is an extension of the world-renowned US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care. It addresses a range of complex and critical care requirements. Earlier this year, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi opened the Fatima bint Mubarak Center, a state-of-the-art facility providing cutting-edge, personalized care for cancer patients.

The newly appointed Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Chairman, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, said: “In under ten years, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has built an impressive reputation as the leading complex care facility in the region. This is testament to our partners at Cleveland Clinic and our world-class caregivers. Across the M42 network, we are bringing to life the government’s vision to provide world-class healthcare in Abu Dhabi.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been instrumental in driving key initiatives related to education and research to upskill current and future talent and position the UAE as a knowledge hub.

Al Nowais continued: “M42, together with Cleveland Clinic, will continue to take the world-class facility in Abu Dhabi from strength to strength, ensuring even greater delivery of complex services to the sickest of the sick. The partnership is two-fold, we will integrate Cleveland Clinic’s high-quality care model across our network, while also working together to harness the M42’s innovative technologies, such as AI and genomic sequencing to deliver more precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.”

M42, is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company, combining G42 Healthcare’s unique medical and data-centric technologies with Mubadala Health’s world-class provision of care. M42 owns a comprehensive global portfolio of health-tech and healthcare companies with more than 450 facilities in 24 countries. The company recently acquired Diaverum, the world’s third-largest dialysis provider.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a cornerstone of the M42 network, has earned a prestigious reputation for its world-class complex care, making it a preferred choice for patients across the globe.

Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic, CEO and President and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair of Cleveland Clinic, said: “Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is now one of the most accomplished hospitals in Cleveland Clinic’s global health system. Our caregivers have set new standards for patient-centric care driven by research, education, and innovation. The recent H1 international patient results and rankings demonstrate Cleveland Clinic’s vision to be the best place to receive care, anywhere.”

Dr. Mihaljevic continued: “In varying roles, Hasan has been instrumental in the development of the clinic in Abu Dhabi since its inception. Together with Hasan and the M42 network, we are continuing our mission to provide compassionate, complex care to as many lives as possible. With our 100-year model of care and M42’s cutting-edge technology, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is well-positioned to continue leading into the future.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi ranked as the only hospital in the UAE and GCC on the global list of top 250 hospitals from 28 countries in Newsweek’s 2023 ‘World’s Best Hospitals’ list.

About M42

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions, unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 24 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.

www.m42.ae

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation.

Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation’s best hospitals in its annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey.

Among Cleveland Clinic’s 51,000 employees are more than 3,500 full-time salaried physicians and researchers and 14,000 nurses, representing 120 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic’s health system includes a 167-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, nine community hospitals, more than 150 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in Weston, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2016, there were 7.14 million outpatient visits, 220, 059 hospital admissions and observations and 207,610 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic’s health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries.

For more information, visit Cleveland Clinic's website

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an M42 company, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialities and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards, closer to home.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae

