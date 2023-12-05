Moustafa Moharram: “We have succeeded in building the most prominent consulting group for public policies in the region. Thus, we hope to strengthen institutionalism and sustainability through this change.”

Moharram & Partners, the leading group in public policies and strategic communication, announced the appointment of Hala Abdel Wadood as CEO to lead the group’s work in the Africa and MENA region, succeeding its founder and current CEO, Moustafa Moharram.

Hala Abdel Wadood gained extensive experience while holding various important positions, making her a great addition to the group. Among those positions, Hala was the Director of Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability North Africa Coca-Cola Atlantic, after previously holding the position of Head of

Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsability, Orange Egypt Telecommunication. Wadood was also the Deputy Executive Director at POD Company, a subsidiary of the United Media Group.

The current CEO Moustafa Moharram expressed his full confidence in Moharram & Partners’ continuing its journey as the premier consulting group in public policies and strategic communication in the Africa and MENA region. This step enhances its ability to provide distinguished strategic services and reinforce its relations with regional governments and trade partners.

Moharram stated, “We have succeeded in building the most prominent consulting group for public policies in the region. Thus, we hope to strengthen institutionalism and sustainability through this change.”

Moustafa Moharram will step down as the CEO and will solely focus on his duties as BoD Chairman of Moharram Holding (which owns Moharram and Partners) He will continue working on the expansion strategy through mergers and acquisitions, launching initiatives for regional economic integration, strengthening relations with regional governments, and establishing new firms that provide services which attract foreign direct investments in the Africa and MENA region.