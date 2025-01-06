Netskope, a worldwide leader in enterprise cloud and network security, today announced the appointment of Hadi Zakhem as Vice President, Middle East and Africa. Zakhem will be responsible for driving the company's ambitious growth plans across the regions, expanding the local team and building on Netskope's significant successes of the past 24 months.

Based in Dubai, Zakhem has over 20 years of experience, working with brands including RSA Security, McAfee, Oracle and EMC. He joins Netskope from Palo Alto Networks, where over five and a half years he established a reputation for sales success and talent development.

Zakhem commented: "Netskope's reputation has steadily grown across the region - with positive feedback coming directly from customers as well as the wider partner community. There is no doubt that organizations across the Middle East and Africa are looking for technology that enables them to secure their environments while maintaining a consistent and positive user experience, and that's where Netskope's technology is truly superior. I am looking forward to expanding the team, and to much collaboration with partners and customers as we scale to the next level."

