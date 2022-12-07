Dubai, UAE:– Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, the iconic beach front resort located in the pristine Jumeirah beach, has announced Olivier Ramos as its new Food and Beverage Director.

Ramos brings three decades of extensive experience in the hospitality industry and has a strong background after working in several international hotel chains in France, Bermuda, USA, UK, Spain, Maldives, North Europe and UAE. He has excelled in various roles including Hotel Manager, F&B Director, Corporate F&B Director, and Executive Chef.

Prior to joining Habtoor Grand Resort, Ramos has closely worked with well-reputed hospitality brands and renowned chains. He was appointed as the F&B Director at Dukes The Palm Dubai, Barcelo Group – Spain/Northern Europe to name a few. Working in a multicultural environment aided him with the knowledge to set priorities, make good decisions and thrive in his workplace.

At Habtoor Grand Resort, Olivier will be playing a key role in leading the hotel’s food & beverage operations and ensuring it reaches the highest standards while providing an elevated experience for guests.

A phenomenal leader with an entrepreneurial mindset, Olivier believes in building a strong team culture and is proficient in handling any potential obstacles in his path. He is highly guest-oriented and acquires an in-depth knowledge in strategic planning, management principles, resource allocation, creating scalable and sustaining recipes and menus, and quality assurance. His ability to lead by example inspires his team and sets the scene for the best possible outcome.

“I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection. With extensive experience in the F&B industry, I hope to introduce an array of diverse offerings to the menu including a flavourful mix of European, Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine with fresh focus in service delivery. I look forward to elevating the guest expectations in the overall Food and Beverage aspect.”, comments Olivier Ramos in light of his recent appointment.

Ramos has bagged multiple culinary awards such as a Gold Medal for ‘Best Product UAE Meat Pork Recipe’ at a USA cook-off, Gold Medal for ‘Best Product US Meat E&J’ at a Caribbean competition in San Francisco, Gold Medal at the Young Culinary Creativity of Mediterranean, Silver Medal for a Caribbean competition in USA.

-Ends-

About Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

Nestled on Dubai’s pristine Jumeirah Beach, 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 35 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport, the beachfront resort, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection is the ideal destination for travellers. The resort is located within proximity to all attractions including Marina Mall, Ain Dubai, Dubai Harbour and the JBR Walk. It offers 446 spacious rooms and suites with elegant furnishing and connecting rooms for families that overlook the Arabian Gulf. Guests can explore a variety of restaurants and bars, fitness center, kids and adults pools, water slides, tennis, kids club and spa. The large meeting rooms, ballroom and club lounge are ideal for business travellers. The outside event spaces make it an excellent location for weddings and events.