Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end digital solutions provider, today announced two senior leadership appointments to further reinforce its executive bench, deepen market presence and sharpen its focus on delivering customer-centric digital transformation across the UAE.

As part of this leadership evolution, Dr. Feras Al Jabi joins as General Manager of Technology at GBM, while Bassam Rached has been appointed General Manager of GBM Abu Dhabi. Together, the appointments reflect GBM’s commitment to strengthening operational leadership, advancing technological capability and ensuring closer alignment with customer and market needs.

In his new role as General Manager of Technology, Dr. Feras Al Jabi will strengthen GBM’s technology strategy, oversee its solutions portfolio and delivery capabilities and ensure they continue to meet evolving market demands. He will focus on advancing GBM’s cloud, data, AI and automation capabilities, expanding strategic partnerships with global technology providers and aligning GBM’s innovation roadmap with the Gulf region’s national digital priorities.

Dr. Feras joins GBM from ITQAN, where he spent 28 years building and scaling technology businesses across the UAE and the wider GCC. During this time, he led major national and enterprise transformation programs across government, healthcare, energy and infrastructure sectors. He brings extensive experience in systems integration, multi-cloud environments and enterprise digital transformation, alongside a strategic focus on growth, capability-building and long-term digital roadmap development.

Dr. Feras Al Jabi, General Manager of Technology, GBM, added: “I am excited to join GBM at a time when organizations across the GCC are redefining how they use technology to drive impact. My priority will be to strengthen GBM’s technology leadership, craft growth strategy, deepen collaboration with partners and ensure we continue to deliver practical, scalable and customer-focused digital solutions.”

Complementing this move, GBM has appointed Bassam Rached as General Manager of GBM Abu Dhabi to lead strategic initiatives, oversee operations and reinforce the company’s position as a trusted partner driving digital transformation across the emirate.

With this appointment, Bassam will collaborate with GBM’s Abu Dhabi teams to accelerate growth by driving solution innovation and ensuring the company’s offerings remain aligned with global technological advancements and local business needs. He will also play a pivotal role in strengthening strategic partnerships that empower public and private sector organizations to advance their digital transformation.

Bassam assumes the new role with a proven track record of business leadership and more than two decades of experience in the Gulf’s technology industry. Within GBM, he has held several senior positions, most recently serving as General Manager of Technology, where he played a key role in shaping the company’s portfolio strategy and driving major transformation projects with leading local customers.

Bassam Rached, General Manager of GBM Abu Dhabi, said: “It is an honor to step into this role at this important time in the UAE’s transformation journey, as Abu Dhabi accelerates its digital economy with strategic investments in AI, cloud and citizen-centric digital services. Together with the GBM team, my focus will be on working closely with customers and partners to co-create solutions that address pressing challenges and to strengthen GBM’s contribution to the UAE’s innovation-led future.”

Marwan Faraj Bin Hamoodah, Chairman of GBM, commented: “The two senior leadership appointments are part of our broader leadership strategy to enhance operational excellence, deepen customer engagement and build a more integrated, innovation-driven organization capable of supporting the nation’s digital ambitions. Together with the wider GBM leadership team, we remain committed to advancing the UAE’s vision for a thriving digital economy.”