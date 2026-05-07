Dubai, UAE: On behalf of the shareholders, Granite is pleased to confirm the appointment of Paul Wallis as Chief Executive Officer of Granite MENA.

This is not a title change. It is a structural step in the evolution of the business.

Over the past 12 to 18 months, Granite MENA has transitioned from a high growth startup into a scaled platform, driven by the integration of Versatile Synergy and Continuous Ventures’ Disruption and Intelligence team, alongside a growing base of enterprise and government partnerships across the region.

That same period also saw the creation of TAAMAI, Granite’s AI digital studio, where human artistry meets algorithmic precision. TAAMAI represents a core part of the company’s evolution, bringing together creative production, data intelligence, and agentic AI systems into a unified commercial offering.

Together, these developments have fundamentally changed the business.

We are no longer operating as a traditional digital agency. We are building an AI led commercial platform, combining data, content, and intelligent systems to drive measurable outcomes at scale.

Paul has been central to that transformation.

As Co-Founder, and previously General Manager, he has led the business through its early growth phase, established key partnerships across telecom and enterprise sectors, and built the operational foundation that now allows us to scale.

The numbers reflect that shift.

Granite MENA delivered multimillion dollar revenue in its first year and has already exceeded that run rate in Q1 2026, supported by a strong forward pipeline and increasing deal size across core accounts.

Paul’s appointment as CEO reflects where we are going next.

His role now is clear:

scale execution

enforce operational discipline

turn growth into a repeatable, high margin system

and work closely with the shareholders on identifying and executing strategic mergers and acquisitions to accelerate expansion

This marks the next phase of Granite MENA’s growth, moving from purely organic scale to a more structured, acquisition led model.

From a shareholder perspective, this is the transition from opportunity to structure.

We are building for scale, not just growth.

Paul brings the right profile for that phase, combining regional execution experience with a track record of building and scaling commercial ecosystems across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

As CEO, he will focus on:

expanding Granite MENA’s regional footprint

deepening enterprise partnerships

and accelerating the company’s evolution into a globally relevant AI led platform

Speaking on the appointment, Paul said:

"Granite MENA was built on the belief that data, AI, and creativity together can fundamentally change how businesses grow. What we have built so far is a strong foundation. The focus now is on scaling that into something much bigger."

This is the next phase of Granite.

Colin Meagle

Founder and Shareholder

Granite MENA

About Granite MENA

Granite MENA is a Dubai based AI and digital transformation platform focused on turning data into commercial outcomes. Through a combination of advanced analytics, content systems, and agentic AI, Granite works with enterprises and governments to build scalable, future ready growth infrastructure.