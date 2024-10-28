Riyadh: Golin MENA has appointed Diab Nassar as General Manager, Saudi Arabia. This further strengthens the agency’s presence in the Kingdom, supporting both its regional client portfolio and its many Saudi-based clients.

Nassar rejoins Golin MENA, the agency where he began his communications career, with over 17 years of experience across a diversity of industries.

Stephen Worsley, Regional Managing Director of Golin MENA, added: “Diab’s vast experience across communications, technology, and creative media makes him the ideal person to begin a new chapter for our agency in Saudi Arabia, helping our clients to create change that matters.”

Mazen Jawad, CEO of Horizon Holdings, the parent company of Golin MENA, said: “Diab brings fresh leadership and a forward-thinking mindset that aligns perfectly with the ambitions of our company in Saudi Arabia. His strategic direction will ensure we continue to provide our clients cutting-edge, integrated communications solutions that make a tangible impact.”

Holding a bachelor’s degree in IT, a master’s in PR and media, and proven experience in AI-driven communications, Nassar said he was eager to help regional and international clients unlock the vast opportunities offered by the Middle East’s leading economy.

“I’m honored to rejoin Golin MENA and Horizon Holdings at this exciting time for both Saudi Arabia and the communications industry. I look forward to leading our team in crafting innovative, locally relevant campaigns that reflect Golin’s global excellence and our own deep local knowledge of the Saudi market.”

About Golin MENA

Golin MENA is a subsidiary of the leading Middle East marketing and communications group Horizon Holdings, an Interpublic Group (HYSE: IPG) Agency, and the partner of the global communications company Golin in the Middle East & North Africa.