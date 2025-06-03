Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, welcomes Damian Wilk as general manager for EMEA Emerging Markets, as it continues to accelerate growth across the region.

EMEA Emerging Markets organizations are facing an increasingly complex and AI-fueled landscape that has left many organizations vulnerable. As a result, deep observability has become mission-critical for securing and managing today’s complex hybrid cloud infrastructure. In the Gigamon 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey, 89 percent of Security and IT leaders agreed that deep observability is a foundational element of cloud security. The Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline helps organizations secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure by efficiently delivering network-derived telemetry directly to cloud, security, and traditional observability tools, helping to eliminate blind spots, optimize network traffic, and increase existing tool efficiency by up to 90 percent.

New Leadership Deepens Regional Cybersecurity Expertise

Based in Dubai, Damian Wilk will lead Gigamon expansion efforts across the Middle East, Africa, and Southern Europe, advancing the company’s ability to help regional customers gain deep observability across their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. Wilk will focus on accelerating customer growth, strengthening the channel ecosystem, and building momentum around the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline.

This leadership addition reflects a focused effort to scale enterprise customer engagement in complex, high-opportunity markets through refined go-to-market strategies and strong regional partnerships. The deep observability market grew 17 percent year-over-year in 2024, underscoring increasing demand for solutions that offer advanced visibility and security across hybrid cloud environments.

“Damian is a dynamic sales leader with a deep understanding of customer needs and an unwavering commitment to driving results,” said Mark Coates, vice president, EMEA at Gigamon. “His appointment underscores our strategic focus on EMEA’s Emerging Markets and highlights our dedication to delivering sustained growth and enhanced value to our customers and partners across these critical regions.”

“As organizations across EMEA’s Emerging Markets navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape, Gigamon is uniquely positioned to help them gain complete visibility and insights across all data in motion in their hybrid cloud infrastructure,” said Wilk. “We are committed to delivering powerful, customer-centric solutions that drive meaningful outcomes, and with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, that’s exactly what we’re delivering.”

Wilk brings over 20 years of enterprise sales leadership experience across the UK and EMEA. He has held senior roles at Rubrik, Veritas Technologies, Good Technology, and Cisco, where he led regional sales teams and strategic customer initiatives in cybersecurity and data management.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived telemetry to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

