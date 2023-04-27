Brain joins from UK-based Sherfield School and brings extensive experience

Dubai school currently being expanded to enhance its provision and facilities

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has appointed distinguished educator and school leader Nicholas Brain as the new Principal/CEO of the Outstanding-rated Jumeirah College. Brain, who is currently an Executive Head with Bellevue Education leading Sherfield School in the UK as well as the wider group of schools, will join the Dubai-based secondary school in time for the beginning of the 2023-24 academic year.

British-educated Brain has more than 25 years of exceptional teaching experience across a range of educational settings. He has served at Sherfield School and across the Bellevue Education group for the last five years and was previously Executive Headteacher of two outstanding senior schools in South Wales.

Commenting on the prospect of joining one of GEMS Education’s flagship schools, Nicholas Brain said: “I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be joining the Jumeirah Schools community at the start of the new academic year. With exciting expansion developments ahead and such outstanding global reputations, the opportunity to join Jumeirah College and GEMS Education provides an unrivalled proposition.

“During a recent visit, my family and I were blown away by the warm, friendly, and supportive atmosphere which, coupled with exceptional academic outcomes, provides a wonderful environment for students to flourish and succeed.”

Brain has served as an executive board member of the UK’s Central South Consortium Strategy Group, leading school improvement and school-to-school support across more than 400 schools. He has also been a member of an Independent Advisory Group providing advice and support to the Welsh Government on educational reform and leadership.

Brain joins Jumeirah College at a particularly exciting time for the school, which earlier this year announced plans to expand its provision with the redevelopment of an extensive site directly adjacent to the current campus to house a new sixth form centre and specialist sports facilities. At the same time, the existing school building is also being enhanced and modernised.

Rachel Higgins, Principal/CEO of Jumeirah Primary School and Head of the Jumeirah Schools, said: “Given his extensive experience and leadership, Nick has the vision and passion to take Jumeirah College forward and build on its legacy of delivering the highest quality education and outcomes. In my capacity as Head of the Jumeirah Schools, I very much look forward to working with Nick to benefit our wonderful students and sharing with our communities the next steps on our exciting journey.”

Jumeirah College is located in Dubai’s Al Safa 1 neighbourhood, sharing the same street as its sister school, Jumeirah Primary School, also rated Outstanding. Together, they make up the Jumeirah Schools, which combined offer exceptional teaching and learning from Foundation Stage to Year 13.

