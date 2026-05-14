Dubai, UAE – GEMS Education has announced Richard Jones as proposed Principal/CEO-designate of GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI), effective August 2027, subject to approval from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Richard joins SRI from Bryanston School in Dorset, UK, where he has served as Head since 2022, leading one of the UK’s most progressive, award-winning co-educational boarding and day school. Under his leadership, Bryanston achieved sustained improvements in GCSE, A-Level and IB outcomes, expanded through strategic school integration, strengthened pathways into leading universities and careers, and built a national reputation for entrepreneurship, innovation, sport, performing arts, and digital transformation.

His proposed appointment marks a significant milestone in the continued evolution of GEMS School of Research and Innovation, GEMS Education’s flagship school.

Positioned as “The Finest School in the World”, and built to deliver “Future-Ready Education, Today”, SRI combines a rigorous and enhanced British curriculum. Purpose-built as GEMS Education’s flagship school, SRI brings together world-class educators, cutting-edge technology, specialist teaching and industry standard partnerships and facilities to create a deeply personalised and future-focused learning experience. From AI integration, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary inquiry, to elite-level sport, performing arts, wellbeing and research-led teaching, the school’s pioneering approach is designed to empower students to discover their unique strengths and thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Recent quality assurance reviews have highlighted SRI’s inclusive culture, purposeful learning environments, strong sense of belonging, and innovation-rich curriculum. Students were recognised for demonstrating pride, confidence, and a clear understanding of the positive impact the school has on their lives, while the school’s trust-based partnerships with parents were identified as central to the strength of the community.

Commenting on the announcement, Dino Varkey, Group CEO of GEMS Education said: “GEMS School of Research and Innovation has been designed to redefine what outstanding education can look like in the 21st century: combining academic excellence with curiosity, creativity, human connection, and real-world impact, through exceptional teaching, world-class facilities, advanced technologies, and a culture of research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Richard Jones is an exceptional educational leader with the experience and strategic vision required to lead a school of this scale and ambition. He understands how to honour strong educational traditions while building a future-facing culture grounded in innovation, wellbeing, creativity, and excellence. His track record of transformational leadership, coupled with his deep commitment to student development and educational quality, makes him ideally positioned to lead SRI into its next phase.”

Richard brings more than thirteen years of senior educational leadership experience across leading British independent schools. Alongside his role as Head of Bryanston School, he has held leadership positions at Canford School and St John’s School, Leatherhead, with extensive experience spanning academic excellence, pastoral care, boarding, strategy, operations, financial sustainability, and organisational transformation.

Richard Jones said: “This is a tremendous privilege and responsibility. SRI represents one of the most ambitious and exciting educational projects anywhere in the world. Subject to the KHDA’s approval, I look forward to building a deeply collaborative culture across students, staff, and families, while establishing a school environment where excellence, wellbeing, curiosity, inclusion, and innovation are embedded in every aspect of school life.

My focus will be on creating a world-class educational experience that prepares young people not only to succeed academically, but to thrive as globally minded, future-ready leaders capable of making a meaningful contribution to society.”

Richard holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Management from the University of Buckingham, Qualified Teacher Status through the University of Southampton, and an undergraduate degree in Industrial Economics from the University of Nottingham.

SRI forms part of GEMS Education’s long-term commitment to advancing educational excellence in Dubai and supporting the ambitions of the UAE’s Education 33 strategy and Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere..

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

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