Prague: Creative Dock, the largest independent corporate venture builder in Europe and MENA is proud to present Gabriela Teissing as its new CEO (Chief Executive Officer). Teissing takes up the position after Martin Pejsa, who remains part of the board in the newly established position of Executive Chairman. Gabriela has been part of the Creative Dock team since 2019, performing the position of Chief Finance Officer and then Chief Operations Officer.

“Creative Dock has had a great year in 2022,” says Gabriela Teissing, the new CEO of Creative Dock. “Apart from successful acquisitions of companies in Germany, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic, we also grew in terms of revenue as well as in terms of onboarding new colleagues into our multicultural and international team. Our offices in Berlin, Zurich, Prague, and Riyadh employ more than 600 professionals. For this year, we are planning to grow our revenue by more than 50 percent. We will focus on the regions where we have had the strongest presence up to now, which is mostly the DACH region in Europe and the Middle Eastern countries. Apart from growth, our main objective is to constantly improve the services we provide to our clients. We continue to focus mostly on our traditionally strongest fintech sector, not only in the field of banking but also in various other spheres, such as telecommunications, as well as insurtech, where we often help insurance houses digitize their products and increase mobility, as well as with the implementation of other trends. We have been developing retail and its personalisation processes and taking an active part in technological projects in the manufacturing and construction segment. In terms of internal policy, we have been focusing on developing re-usable products which might allow us to provide our clients with quick service. We have actively been developing our Big Data team and have invested into researching the use of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence. Apart from that, we have been developing our own methodologies through employing new processes and technologies. We continue to strive for onboarding specialists and strengthening our current organizational approach,” says Gabriela Teissing, adding: “We never lose sight of where we’ve come from, our roots which grow out of creativity, curiosity, technology, the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication.”

Under the directorship of Teissing, Creative Dock will strive to create companies and products which can be enjoyed by millions of people around the globe, and which might help them in their everyday lives.

“I am very excited to be able to lead Creative Dock, an independent leader in Europe and the Middle East in the category of building companies for big firms. So-called corporate venture building is still a young field and provides companies with an alternative to investing into venture capital (VC). According to BCG, the success rate of company venture building is two to three times higher than in the traditional venture capital or corporate venture capital (CVC) sectors,” says Gabriela Teissing.

Creative Dock’s new CEO will be fully responsible for fulfilling the company’s strategic and financial objectives. As Chief Executive Officer, Teissing will report to the newly-founded Supervisory Board. In total, ten members of Creative Dock's top management will report to Teissing.

Gabriela Teissing started her professional career as a managing partner in the Semma communications agency. Between 2011 and 2016, she worked as part of the French Havas Group, one of the world’s leading communications groups. Over the years, she has held various management-level posts, most recently as the Executive Director of the Hercules Transforming Production company.

In 2016, she founded the Dazzle Pictures post-production studio, as well as Rebel & Glory, focusing on virtual reality and digital products.

