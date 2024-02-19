In this role Elliott will drive the business growth in rail for HIMA Group globally.

Bruehl, Germany: With this appointment, the provider of safety-related automation solutions is pursuing its strategy of strengthening its offering to the rail market. Rail is seen as a core market for HIMA in which it has an expanding international partner network, installed base and advancing capabilities.

Jörg de la Motte, CEO of HIMA commented: “The global rail and metro industry is seeing significant investment over the next ten years. Infrastructure is being modernised with the use of digitalised safety systems to improve performance and decarbonise our transport networks. This is a key growth market for HIMA. Chris’ appointment is a logic next step, just one year after Sella Controls became part of HIMA: With his many years’ of industry experience, he will provide focus and support to the HIMA Rail business globally. That will help to drive forward and strengthen our relationships with customers and partners, and expand our market offering.”

Chris Elliott began his career as a control systems engineer, before joining rail industry specialist Transmitton Limited in 1997. In 2007, Chris joined Sella Controls where he developed into the position as Director for Rail Business Development until HIMA’s acquisition in 2023.

Elliott commented: “HIMA have developed a reputation globally in the field of functional safety. With the digitalisation of control systems, HIMA is able to bring this to its rail business alongside a more diverse capability and offering. Environmental change is driving significant investment across all of our regional offices and I look forward to working with our global sales management team, our partner network and our client base as we grow HIMA’s rail business”.

In addition to this new role, Chris will continue as Head of Sales at Sella Controls, driving forward HIMA’s UK rail business growth.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is a global independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and rail industries that protect people, assets, and the environment from harm. Founded in 1908, the family-owned company is headquartered in Brühl, near Mannheim, (Germany).

The HIMA Group employs 1050 employees in 22 group companies worldwide. Regional headquarters are located in Breda in the Netherlands (Europe), Stockport in England (UK), Kristiansand in Norway (Scandinavia), Singapore (Asia Pacific), Shanghai (China), Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (Middle East) and Houston in the USA (North America).

About Sella Controls

Established in 1974 as Sella Controls, the company was appointed agent for HIMA Paul Hildebrandt for safety system products in 1983; and became Hima-Sella Ltd in 1994. In 2001, Hima-Sella Ltd received the first ever CASS certificate - awarded for functional safety management in accordance with IEC 61508. In June 2017 the company changed its name back to Sella Controls. The change of name reflects the successful and continued development of the business across an increasing number of industry sectors, whilst maintaining its long standing relationship with HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH of Bruehl, Germany.

Today, Sella Controls is recognised as a market leader in ‘engineered solutions’ for safety, control, automation and telecommunication applications in the oil & gas, petrochemical, rail, steel and power industries. Current services include completely integrated systems, panel building, sub-assemblies, product development and on-site support.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com