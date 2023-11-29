Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today organised a special event at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, hosting the crew of Expedition 69 for a tour of the iconic museum, along with an engaging panel discussion.

The event was part of a cultural tour of Abu Dhabi held for the Expedition 69 crew, that included Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoburg, and Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi. The team was also joined by Hazzaa AlMansoori, who was the Increment Lead for the mission.

The astronauts and cosmonauts began their visit with a tour of the museum, followed by a walkthrough of ‘Picturing the Cosmos’, an interactive exhibition held at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s children’s museum, that was first announced from the International Space Station (ISS) by astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi in collaboration with MBRSC.

During the panel discussion that followed, the astronauts and cosmonauts discussed their experience of working together during Expedition 69 on the International Space Station and also shared insights into the groundbreaking scientific experiments and the development of innovative technologies in zero gravity.

The event attracted a diverse audience, including students and attendees of various ages, who were eager to learn about the astronauts' experiences and the mission's objectives. The interactive session provided a unique opportunity for attendees to understand the challenges and triumphs of living and working in space.

Earlier in the day, the astronauts visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the House of Artisans. These visits allowed the crew to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and traditions of the UAE, showcasing the country’s commitment to blending its deep-rooted culture with futuristic aspirations.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General, MBRSC, said, “Hosting the crew of Expedition 69 at such a prestigious venue as Louvre Abu Dhabi signifies the UAE’s dedication to integrating cultural experiences with scientific advancement. The astronauts’ and cosmonauts’ visit, particularly their interaction with the youth, plays a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of space explorers and scientists.”

Manuel Rabaté, Director, Louvre Abu Dhabi said, “We are delighted to have welcomed astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi, Hazzaa AlMansoori and the Expedition 69 team here at Louvre Abu Dhabi today, as part of our commitment to providing enriching and educational experiences for all our visitors. This ties into the heart of what our ‘Picturing the Cosmos’ exhibition offers, an interstellar display of artworks and interactive experiences that allows all our visitors, especially our youngest, to discover, imagine, and make sense of the world and beyond.”

