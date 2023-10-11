Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, the 11th Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah recognised His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC Group with ‘New Silk Road CEO of the Year Awards 2023’ for his continued contribution to international energy flows under the refining category.

Presented by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of Fujairah Port Authority, at its sixth edition, the awards celebrate pioneering industry leaders who are spearheading the transformation of energy markets across the ancient trading route connecting Asia with the Middle East & Africa. Assessed for their performance under impact, leadership and partnership, innovative thinking and long-term vision, winners were selected by a specialised international committee.

Accepting the award, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC Group, commented: “It is an honour to receive the ‘New Silk Road CEO of the Year Award’, which is a testament to the Group’s continued efforts to meet the growing demands for reliable, secure, and sustainable energy locally and internationally. This is not a personal achievement; it is a truly collaborative effort from the entire Group who continue to support and deliver on our commitments to transforming the energy sector. As a leading integrated global energy player, we, at ENOC Group, will continue to focus on driving sustainable value in the energy sector in the years ahead.”

As key contributors to the advancement of the energy sector, ENOC is committed to implementing sustainable practices, digitisation, and innovation across its operations. The Group received numerous recognitions in recent years for its efforts in driving sustainable value in the energy sector including the Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability for the fifth consecutive year in 2022 as well as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry CSR Label Award for the 11th consecutive year.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

