Global – Emporium Capital one of the leading online trading firms for Forex, Shares, Energy, Precious Metals, and Cryptocurrency trading has today announced the hiring of Robert Woolfe as the firms new Chief Operations Officer for the MENA region. Woolfe will be in charge of operations and reporting directly to Kaschif Ali, CEO at Emporium Capital MENA.

Robert Woolfe has over 30 years’ experience in the world of financial services during which he has worked on the floor of international money markets and trading rooms in Sydney, New York, Luxembourg, and London. In addition to this, Woolfe has chaired board and risk committees for financial trading houses turning over nine figures and has founded profitable start up brokerages.

Kaschif Ali, CEO at Emporium Capital commented on the new hire: “We are excited to be welcoming Robert Woolfe as our new COO and into our team that has been rapidly expanding throughout the year. We have had a strong financial year so far and with our forward-looking outlook and solid company culture we’re exciting to be continuing this positive path. Robert’s experience will be invaluable to us and will help support the rapid growth and technological advancements we have been working on throughout the past 12 months.”

Robert Woolfe, Chief Operations Officer MENA at Emporium Capital commented: “I’m delighted to be part of the Emporium Capital team and spearheading the brokerages global expansion plans. Emporium Capital has recently made some impressive developments to its service offering and has been continuously expanding an already solid team of highly experience industry experts which I’m delighted to be part of. I’m eager to contribute with my years of experience from within the financial services industry and support Emporium Capital’s next steps to become the market leader.”

Woolfe’s senior roles at Board level included CEO positions at regulated brokerages in the UK and EU meaning he has developed a perspective of running complex businesses in financial derivatives to a mass retail audience as well as institutional and high net worth clients.

This news comes at a time when the brokerage has made many changes to adapt to the growth it has been witnessing, including the launch of a new website and the hiring of Abdelhadi Laabi as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

