Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced leadership appointments across key global markets, advancing its commitment to developing a strong pipeline of Emirati talent to drive future growth.Effective 1 February, the following commercial management movements will take place:



• Majid Al Falasi, currently Manager Vietnam, will become Manager Indonesia.

• Wahid Albalooshi, currently District Manager Jeddah, will become Manager Vietnam.

• Mohammed Alqassim, currently Country Manager Cambodia, will become District Manager Jeddah.

• Fahad Al Hassawi, currently District Manager Eastern Province – KSA, will become Country Manager Cambodia.

• Sultan Bin Hadda will become Commercial Support Manager, Eastern Province – KSA.



These rotations are part of Emirates’ Outstation Programme, a UAE National graduate training initiative designed to provide immersive, rotational roles across Emirates’ global network. The programme focuses on developing future leaders in commercial operations, cargo, and airport management through extensive training, mentorship, and international exposure, helping participants build versatile skill sets and strong global networks.



As a core component of the Emirates Group’s Emiratisation strategy, the initiative aims to cultivate local talent for future global leadership roles.



