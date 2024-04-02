HSBC has announced that Elie El Asmar will be the Chief Executive Officer of its new branch in Oman which is scheduled to open in May. The branch will exclusively serve corporate customers.

“Elie brings extensive experience of international and corporate banking to this role thanks to over 30 years of service in various roles at HSBC across the Middle East and North Africa,” said Stephen Moss, HSBC’s Regional CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region.

“Elie has served as a country CEO and has successfully grown revenues when leading businesses and is therefore ideally suited to this new opportunity for our new internationally focused wholesale branch in Oman.”

Commenting on his appointment, Elie said: “HSBC’s international network is a key strength, both as the world’s leading trade bank facilitating global business flows, and as a connector of clients to business and investment opportunities all over the world. Our physical presence in Oman enables us to maintain our focus on supporting economic diversification, further developing capital markets, attracting international investment and growing trade corridors within MENAT and beyond.”

‘HSBC Bank Middle East Limited - Oman Branch’ will focus exclusively on wholesale banking by connecting internationally focused enterprises in Oman with the rest of the world and vice versa.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$69bn as at 31 December 2023. www.hsbc.ae