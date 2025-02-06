The interior fit-out company Eire Gulf has appointed Saeed Rehman as Head of Pre-Contract to support the firm’s ongoing expansion. Saeed is a highly experienced construction and project management professional with 19 years in the industry, including seven years in the Middle East.

During his career, he has worked on numerous high-profile projects for blue-chip clients across multiple sectors in the UK and UAE, focusing on building strong client relationships, mitigating risks, and delivering excellence at every stage of the project lifecycle. Most recently, Saeed held the role of Project Director with the global construction specialist ISG. At Eire Gulf, he will lead pre-contract efforts at a pivotal stage for the company as it continues to broaden its influence across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on his new role, Saeed Rehman said: “The regional fit-out industry is experiencing significant growth, and I am pleased to bring my expertise in project management and construction delivery to a dynamic, forward-thinking organisation that is maximising these opportunities. I look forward to contributing to innovative projects and driving business development.”

Douglas Drummond, Managing Director of Eire Gulf UAE, added: “Saeed’s proven ability to successfully lead bids for prestigious projects and deliver outstanding results for clients makes him an excellent addition to our senior leadership team. We are happy to have him on board to support our growth.”

Eire Gulf has a skilled team of over 100 professionals in the UAE, specialising in a diverse range of projects sectors, including education, commercial workplace, F&B, and luxury residential. Recent highlights include Horizon International School in Jumeirah, Snapchat’s new office in Internet City, Nobu by The Beach at The Royal Atlantis, and a sophisticated mansion renovation in Jumeirah Islands.

About Eire Gulf

Eire Gulf was established in 2009 and is experienced in executing educational, commercial workplace, F&B, and luxury residential fit-outs in both the UAE and KSA. With a dedicated 8,000sqf joinery production facility and specialist in-house MEP teams, it is committed to creating exceptional spaces for their clients and customers.