The Group has developed its clientele in the Middle East over the past ten years, and aims to expand its service offer to clients in the region from Dubai and Switzerland.

Saman Habibian and Manuel Sturm joined the Edmond de Rothschild Group on 1 April 2022 as “Market Leader Middle East & Africa” and “COO Market Middle East & Africa”, respectively.

A strong growth strategy

Edmond de Rothschild Private Banking has cultivated solid relationships throughout the Middle East over the past ten years. Recruiting well-known professionals is part of the group’s development strategy, which aims to significantly grow its presence and client base in the MEA region.

To do so, the Group will focus on the quality of its services and its principled investment offer that reflects the needs of clients in the region with notably a very significant range of investments in Private Equity and Real Estate.

Saman Habibian was Head of Middle East at Bank Pictet in Zurich. Prior to joining Bank Pictet in 2019, Saman worked for Bank Julius Baer from 2010, notably as Head of GCC International, then successively as CEO Julius Baer Bahrain and Deputy Global Head Middle East & Africa.

Manuel Sturm was Chief of Staff for the Middle East and Africa region at Bank Pictet in Zurich. Prior to that, he was Head of the Business Management of Region Emerging Markets team at Bank Julius Baer.

Michel Longhini, CEO of Private Banking, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome two experts with more than 20 years of experience in the region to support our ambitions. These hires will allow us to expand our services to clients in the booming Middle East market. “

-Ends-

ABOUT THE EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

An investment house of conviction founded on the idea that wealth should be used to build tomorrow, Edmond de Rothschild specialises in Private Banking and Asset Management. Serving an international clientele of families, entrepreneurs and institutional investors, the Group is also present in Corporate Finance, Private Equity, Real Estate and Fund Services.

Its resolutely family-owned nature gives Edmond de Rothschild the independence it needs to propose bold strategies and long-term investments rooted in the real economy.

Founded in 1953, the Group had nearly CHF 178 billion in assets under management as of 31 December 2021, 2,500 employees and 29 locations worldwide.

Press contact:

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD

Florence Gaubert:

f.gaubert@edr.com