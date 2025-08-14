E-Systematic Egypt — “The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform” announces organizational restructuring and leadership appointments to strengthen technologyenabled real estate governance and drive regional expansion Mr. Essam Bahgat appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Mohamed Sami Mahmoud appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Mr. Ahmed Elbatrawy continues as Chairman of the Board

Cairo — E-Systematic Egypt (an Egyptian Joint Stock Company — S.A.E.), a global Egyptian technology company and the developer and operator of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform, announced a focused restructuring program centered on technology-driven real estate governance, operational efficiency, and accelerated innovation. The program reinforces the company’s position as a regional PropTech leader by adopting world-class operating and technology standards and deepening institutional partnerships with Egyptian government entities to support market organization, transparency, and trust. Under the restructuring, Mr. Essam Bahgat has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mr. Mohamed Sami Mahmoud has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while Mr. Ahmed Elbatrawy continues as Chairman of the Board. These leadership changes are designed to unify executive decision-making, speed up product and platform development, and strengthen governance and compliance across the organization.

The CFO will lead a disciplined growth and regional expansion agenda by improving unit economics and cost efficiency, and by building a robust reporting and KPI framework that informs investment and market-entry decisions while maintaining a resilient financial structure. Near-term priorities

Strengthen technology-enabled real estate governance with clear, data-driven policies and accountability.

Advance the platform’s architecture to global standards, elevating reliability, security, and user experience. • Expand government partnerships to streamline digital market oversight and simplify compliance across the Egyptian real estate ecosystem.

Pursue data-driven growth with selective regional expansion that increases returns and market share.

About E-Systematic Egypt

E-Systematic Egypt (Egyptian Joint Stock Company — S.A.E.) is a global Egyptian technology company that builds digital platforms and services to organize and elevate the real estate market. The company focuses on strong governance, world-class technology, and institutional partnerships in Egypt and abroad to raise efficiency, transparency, and trust across the sector.