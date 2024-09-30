DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai-based Dulsco Group, a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions and Energy Recruitment Solutions, has made a significant new appointment with Fara Siddiqi taking the role of Group Chief Human Resources Officer.

A seasoned leader in her field, Fara brings more than 20 years’ expertise to Dulsco Group, with extensive experience at multinational organisations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, including Aster DM Healthcare, GEMS Education and Bank of America.

Fara has played pivotal roles in steering organisations through IPOs, strategic mergers, private equity investments and reorganisations. She is also highly adept in managing board-level HR strategies, shaping cultures for business growth and transformation and coaching C-suite executives.



At Dulsco Group, Fara is responsible for developing and executing human resources strategies and initiatives in line with the company’s overall business objectives. Her wide-reaching expertise is key to driving Dulsco Group’s future success though efficient collaboration with the leadership team in embedding a culture of continuous improvement, talent management, retention and nationalisation.

A certified Senior Professional in Human Resources, Fara has a BA from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN and has completed the HR Management Professional Development Program at Rice University and the HR Executive Suite at Harvard Business School (Executive Education). She is also a member of the Women’s Angel Investor Network, which mentors and invests with women entrepreneurs in Middle East businesses.

David Stockton, Chief Executive Officer, Dulsco Group, said: Fara joins Dulsco Group at a key phase in our growth and evolution. As we move into new markets, invest more in new technology and innovation, and expand our customer base, her long-standing expertise and unmatched experience will play a key role in our ongoing success and future business strategy.”

Fara Siddiqi added: “I am excited to join Dulsco Group during this pivotal time and be able to contribute to the business growth and success of the organisation.”

Fara’s role covers all business verticals of Dulsco Group: Dulsco People, Dulsco Environment, Parisima Talent and Advance Global Recruitment.

About Dulsco Group

Dulsco Group is a UAE-born integrated solutions provider with a portfolio of businesses comprising: Dulsco Environment, Dulsco People, Parisima and Advance Global Recruitment (AGR).

Launched in 1935 as a workforce solutions provider, Dulsco has evolved to become a leader in People Solutions, Environmental Solutions, Talent Solutions, and Energy Recruitment Solutions servicing over 3,700 clients across a range of sectors.

Contact Info

prteam@thebrillcollective.com