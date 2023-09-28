Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), today announced the appointment of Fatema Al Afeefi as the new Head of Employee Experience and HR Digitalization. In her new role, Al Afeefi will be responsible for leading the strategic initiatives aimed at creating a positive employee experience and driving digital transformation within the organization.

With a background in human resources and HR leadership, Al Afeefi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at du. Prior to joining du she served multiple well-known entities such as HSBC Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines, where she successfully developed and implemented various HR strategies to drive employee engagement and foster a culture of innovation.

As part of its inclusive culture and diverse workplace, du continues to prioritize Emiratisation by creating opportunities for UAE nationals and recognising their contributions to the company. Currently, Emirati employees make up 40.9% of the total workforce at du, with 50% of UAE Nationals in leadership positions. With a vision to foster local talent, achieve gender balance, and reflect the multicultural fabric of the UAE in its workforce, du has appointed Al Afeefi to help attract and hire the right talent. Al Afeefi's extensive experience in HR and her leadership capabilities align with du's strategic direction.

Furthermore, du has a dedicated learning and development team that prioritizes the training and upskilling of UAE nationals. Through programs such as the Leadership Academy, du empowers Emirati employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers and contribute to the organization's success.

For more information, please visit www.du.ae

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae