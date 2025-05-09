Dubai, UAE – ProvenMed, the MedTech innovator pioneering smart wearable solutions for continence care and home-based urine analysis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nadia Boutaoui to its Board of Advisors. This strategic addition underscores ProvenMed’s commitment to advancing medtech innovation and its global mission to transform health outcomes through dignity-first technology.

Dr. Boutaoui is a globally recognized expert in medical genetics and public health, with deep leadership experience spanning biotechnology, clinical research, and healthcare equity. She has held influential advisory and executive roles where she successfully bridged breakthrough research with scalable, patient-centric solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Boutaoui to our Board,” said Amine Staali, CEO of ProvenMed. “Her deep scientific expertise, global perspective, and passion for inclusive innovation align perfectly with ProvenMed’s vision. As we accelerate the expansion of our Livv® and ActivGo® platforms across the MENA region and beyond, her guidance will be instrumental.”

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for ProvenMed, following:

The advancement of the Livv® Smart Analysis Kit , enabling intelligent home urinalysis.

, enabling intelligent home urinalysis. The upcoming international launch of ActivGo®, a discreet wearable urinary incontinence device.

With these innovations, ProvenMed is strengthening its position as a leader in intelligent home diagnostics and dignified health management.

“Innovation has the power to change lives; but only when it reaches the market. Provenmed delivers practical, science-based, people first solutions that are fast, focused and private. I’m proud to help scale that impact.” said Dr. Nadia Boutaoui.

About ProvenMed

ProvenMed is a medical technology company developing breakthrough solutions in continence care and digital health diagnostics. Its flagship products include:

ActivGo® – A discreet wearable for urinary incontinence.

– A discreet wearable for urinary incontinence. Livv® – A smart urinalysis testing kit for home use.

Together, they empower users with autonomy, privacy, and real-time health insights, promoting dignity and health access across all populations.