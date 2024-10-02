Dubai, UAE: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, the idyllic holiday destination nestled on the shores of Marjan Island, is pleased to announce the latest additions to its leadership team. The new appointments include Stasya Rakhmanova as director of sales, Giovanna Magdal Arana Llanes as restaurants manager, and Anerith Tamsyn Smythe as executive sous chef, who will be overseeing the property’s diverse selection of dining outlets. This dynamic team of seasoned leaders, each hailing from different nationalities and backgrounds, reflects the resort’s commitment to empowering women in leadership across various departments.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island offers a world of dynamic dining experiences, home to a total of 13 bars and restaurants, where guests can explore an array of cuisines including the flavours of Asian at Sanchaya, classic Italian dishes at Vespa, French and European cuisine at Brasserie, and beyond. The appointment of Anerith as executive sous chef and Giovanna as restaurants manager signifies the start of a new era with both women bringing a fresh perspective to the property, further elevating the overall dining experience.

Anerith Tamsyn Smythe joins DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island as executive sous chef, bringing with her over 19 years of experience from a decorated career in the restaurant industry. Known for her passion and strong leadership, Anerith has led kitchens around the world with remarkable success, spanning Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, South Africa, and Japan. Her previous roles include chef de cuisine at leading properties in Doha, Cape Town, and Dubai, overseeing multiple outlets. Anerith will now be instrumental in elevating the dynamic culinary offerings at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island.

As the new restaurants manager, Giovanna Magdal Arana Llanes will be tasked with ensuring each dining concept delivers exceptional guest experiences. Giovanna honed her skills as a dedicated hospitality professional through over a decade of experience in upscale Food & Beverage operations, having held key managerial roles across the UAE and Qatar. Most recently, her role as Assistant Restaurant Manager for a renowned hospitality group saw her upholding meticulous brand standards as well as developing a strategic beverage program. Additionally, her extensive experience in managing multiple venues and driving high guest satisfaction levels makes her the ideal candidate for this position.

Stasya Rakhmanova brings over 16 years of experience in the luxury hotel industry to the team, with a strong focus on leisure sales, having worked with numerous prestigious brands. Prior to her new role, Stasya served as Cluster Director of Sales Leisure at an established hotel group, where she received accolades such as the Most Valuable Player Award in 2022. Her career highlights also include playing an active role in the successful rebranding of two properties in addition to the launch of seven distinctive destinations, highlighting her expertise in strategic market positioning. With her deep understanding of the hospitality sector and proven leadership, Stasya is poised to elevate DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island’s sales efforts, ensuring continued success in attracting discerning guests from around the globe.

Pieter Van Beugen, general manager, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island said, “We are thrilled to welcome such remarkable talent to our team. Each of these leaders brings a unique blend of expertise, passion, and innovation that will undoubtedly elevate our offering. Their collective strengths perfectly align with our focus on delivering exceptional experiences for every guest who walks through our door.”

Shinto Deepak, director of HR, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island added, “These newest appointments to our team mark another exciting chapter for the resort. The diverse backgrounds and extensive experience of these leaders will not only enhance our operational excellence but also foster a culture of inclusivity and growth within the resort. We are confident that Anerith, Giovanna, and Stasya will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our resort and contributing significantly to its continued success.”

With these strategic appointments, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort and Spa Marjan Island continues to strengthen its leadership team, ensuring that the property remains at the forefront of delivering world-class hospitality for many years to come.

About DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Nestled on the tranquil shores of the picturesque Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island epitomizes luxury and relaxation. Spread across a 650-meter private beach, the resort is a treasure trove of amenities, from its diverse range of gourmet dining experiences across 13 bars and restaurants, to its seven exquisite pools and paddle courts.

For those looking to rejuvenate, the resort’s spa offers a haven of tranquillity, while fitness enthusiasts can benefit from a state-of-the-art gym. Young guests can revel in the Chuckles Kids Club, boasting an array of engaging activities, an outdoor playground, and the enthralling Pirate Boat Aqua Zone.

For guests who yearn for a balanced mix of wellness and relaxation, at #doubletreemarjanisland, there's no need to compromise. Whether it's an invigorating workout at the gym or a soothing spa treatment, the resort ensures an equilibrium of rejuvenation and vitality.

Catering to a diverse clientele, from tourists seeking a beachfront escape to locals on a weekend getaway, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island remains the premier destination for those seeking memorable experiences in the region. Dive into the best of both worlds and create unforgettable memories with us!

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of over 680 hotels with more than 156,000 rooms across 57 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s world-class brands comprising approximately 8,000 properties in 126 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers more than 195 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, X and Instagram.