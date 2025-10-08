Dubai, UAE – Huaxiang Li, also known as Cathy Lee, now leads the Road Freight business in Saudi Arabia of DHL Global Forwarding, reinforcing the company’s regional logistics capabilities. In addition, she will oversee the China Business Development in the Kingdom. Cathy brings extensive experience in cross-border logistics and customer-focused solutions to the role and will be based in Al Khobar.

Cathy joins DHL Global Forwarding – the leader in air, ocean, and road freight – with more than eight years of experience in full-mile logistics. She has held senior leadership roles in China, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, where she built and led large-scale freight forwarding teams and delivered high-performance logistics solutions also for major Chinese e-commerce platforms.

“We are excited to welcome Cathy to the DHL team in Saudi Arabia,” said Sue Donoghue, CEO KSA, DHL Global Forwarding. “Cathy’s cross-market experience and customer-centric approach will support our efforts to deliver even more agile, scalable, and reliable road freight solutions in line with the growing demand.”

Cathy’s expertise in customs clearance, re-export operations, and GCC land transportation will further strengthen DHL’s position in the region. Her appointment supports DHL’s commitment to enhancing service offerings along key trade lanes between Asia and the Middle East, with a particular focus on the China–GCC connectivity.

The China-born executive holds a degree in Applied Chemistry from Zhengzhou University of Light Industry. During her career, she has also led IT and product development initiatives, including the launch of localized logistics systems and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) tailored to Middle Eastern markets.

